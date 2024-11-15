Arkansas Razorbacks Keeping Defensive Starters a Secret vs. Texas Longhorns
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman won't reveal who's starting in the secondary against the Texas Longhorns until right before Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff in Fayetteville.
“We have had really good competition back there,” Pittman said Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference. “I’m not ready to say publicly who we’re going to start, but we have had a wonderful week of preparation. ... Certainly have done a lot more against the pass. We needed that work. But as far as who starts, I’d rather keep that until the game time.”
Arkansas is currently allowing the most passing yards per game (266.2) among SEC teams, while the Longhorns are surrendering the fewest (135.3) on average. The Razorbacks' poor performance in the secondary was low-lighted in the 63-31 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 2. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart finished 25 of 31 for 515 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Even Ole Miss backup quarterback Austin Simmons stepped in and completed all three of his passes for 47 yards and a score.
The secondary has been revaluated over the bye week headed into the matchup against Texas. T.J. Metcalf is arguably the best of the bunch statistically speaking, as he's tallied 44 total tackles, one forced fumble, four pass breakups and three interceptions so far this season.
“We haven’t had any sulking, any pouting, any of that,” he said. “We’ve had guys trying to -- if they have lost their job, or were playing two when they were one -- they certainly been trying to get their job back. I’ve been real proud with the attitude of the team with all the changes that we’ve been looking at.”
No. 3 Texas and Arkansas will be broadcast live on ABC.
