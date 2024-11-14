Texas Longhorns Keys to Victory vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Riding on the fact that he's already brought his team to a winning season thus far, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman might be more focused on the keys to the game than his own players in order to prove he belongs in the driver's seat after a devastating couple years. Pittman yielded the third-worst offense in Expected Points Added per play in 2023, finishing dead last in the conference with a record of 1-7 and 4-8 overall.
But preseason interviews showed that Pittman had some preliminary enthusiasm about the versatility of both the offensive and defensive lines, with fall training camp being a major source of physical progress that is now being put on display.
Pittman has made efforts to regain a strong offensive lineup with the use of the transfer portal, scoring the No. 15 recruiting class in the SEC, according to On3. He introduced a young and exciting quarterback with Taylen Green Jr. out of Boise State in addition to a running back with veteran experience from Georgia with Xavian Sorey, who both have already made significant strides in reinventing the Razorbacks.
Arkansas has the No. 11 toughest schedule in all of college football, decided by CFN, who also predicts Texas to be the most difficult challenge for the Hogs yet. The past has usually favored the Razorbacks versus the Longhorns, with their last matchup being a blowout in Fayetteville back when Arkansas was led to a 9-4 season in 2021. But now with Sarkisian comfortably in his fourth season, bringing Texas to a No. 3 standing in the latest AP Poll, Texas looks to have the upper hand.
Texas should not let the past disturb its present, especially not with a daunting squad of offensive leaders and stacked defense on its side. A road win against Arkansas would put away the exaggerations of this matchup being a rivalry, but the Hogs won't go down without a fight in front of their own crowd. Here is what's needed for the Longhorns to come away with the victory this Saturday.
Texas wins if...
The Longhorns get pressure on the quarterback and slow down the Razorbacks rushing game early. Transfer QB Taylen Green, Jr. is light on his feet and has an arm that averages nearly 250 passing yards per game this season. He currently ranks second on the team in rushing yards along with five rushing touchdowns.
Cornering him with the ball and getting sacks could be an easy route for Texas, and between Green and more recently backup quarterback Malachi Singleton, Arkansas has been sacked 25 times for a loss of 161 yards. The Razorbacks' offensive line will surely be vigilant in protecting Green from Texas defenders such as sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who leads the Longhorns in sacks.
Arkansas wins if...
It puts on a program-best performance. There's still quite a bit of adjusting to do on both sides of the ball for the Razorbacks, but their biggest focus should be collecting yards on offense, especially if they can capitalize on penalties that Texas has been notorious for in recent weeks.
Arkansas returned senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, the only player to accumulate over 400 yards last season and who has already amassed 857 receiving yards this year. Green might be weary of incorporating deep passes but still knows how to get the job done, having an average pass completion percentage of 61.2%. Armstrong and Green could be a scary duo if they can make things click, and having a home-field advantage should only increase their confidence.
Another home victory against Texas isn't completely out of the cards, but it will take all hands on deck from Pittman and the Hogs to get past a stunning Longhorn defense and hungry offense.
