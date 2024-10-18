Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Score Predictions

The Texas Longhorns On SI staff reveals who they think will take the glory in one of the most anticipated matchups this season.

Emma Hutchinson

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates with tight end Oscar Delp (4) after a touchdown catch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
If the Texas Longhorns thought playing Michigan was going to be its biggest threat in the SEC, it might want to reconsider.

Georgia packs a punch that certainly looks to humble the Longhorns on their journey to conference greatness within only their first year of competition, and it won't be forgiving.

Here's how our staff predicts the game will fare.

Matt Galatzan, Publisher

Arguably the game of the year for many, Texas and Georgia are facing off as the two heavyweights of the SEC up to this point. The Longhorns will have home-field advantage. But are they ready to take down a Georgia team that has its backs against the wall? I don't think they cover the spread, but I do think they get the win.

Georgia 31, Texas 28

Isa Almeida, Staff Writer

This will be the toughest game of the season for Texas, and the match will definitely live up to its hype. The Longhorns have been on a winning streak and I think this will continue despite the strength of the Georgia offense.

Texas 23, Georgia 14

Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer

It's going to take one heck of a performance from the Longhorns to defeat a football program like the Georgia Bulldogs. There's no doubt that this will be a tough-fought battle from both teams in every aspect, and I think this marks the most challenging opponent Texas will face. However, the Longhorns have convinced me that they have what it takes to overcome any obstacle that stands in between them and the national championship.

Texas 27, Georgia 24

TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer

Texas wins after Georgia takes a quick lead in the first half. Ewers gets 3 touchdowns and has a winning drive in the fourth to keep Texas unbeaten.

Texas 35, Georgia 27

Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer

Texas and Georgia will go back and forth in an all-out showdown. Quinn Ewers will have a perfect game and throw for four touchdowns and Texas will come out on top.

Texas 31, Georgia 21

