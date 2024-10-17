Texas vs. Georgia Week 7 Preview: Keys to the Game
Even though the Bulldogs and the Longhorns have already met five times before, this will be their first matchup as conference opponents. And it'll be anything but pretty.
Georgia has proven itself to be national championship material time and time again, and is still hungry for more this season, hoping to reclaim its No. 1 title back from Texas.
If both teams continue to stay dominant, they could face each other a second time, or possibly a third, to contend for both the SEC and national championships.
This game will truly be a performance of two solid teams leaving everything they have on the field, and the Bulldogs are posted as one of the most challenging, if not the most, opponents on Texas' schedule. Here are some key factors for each team to execute if they want to see a win.
Texas wins if...
...it brings its A-game on both sides of the ball.
Georgia has a history of leaving no mercy for its opponents in terms of scoring and harbors one of the best defenses in the country. The Bulldogs have managed to outscore their opponents 201-103. The only practical way to take on a program that can dominate on both sides is to match its competitiveness and energy.
Texas' offense will need to stay as clean and focused as possible, and that includes not giving in to pressure. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers looked weary to pass the ball against Oklahoma, recording just under 200 passing yards and reverting to short passes and failing to connect on deep ones.
That being said, the defense has looked solid all around for Texas and has shown that it can pick things up when the offense can't find a groove, holding its opponents to just 3.7 yards of offense per game.
However, neither the rush nor the passing game should be relied on in this game, and the same thing goes for offense and defense, all aspects need to be played to the highest standard if Texas has hopes of a convincing win over Georgia.
Georgia wins if...
...it takes advantage of the mistakes that Texas is prone to early on.
The Longhorns have thrown an interception in all but one game so far this season, each one coming in the first half, and have seen six fumbles. Sarkisian has mentioned multiple times that the team's turnover margin is unacceptable, and Georgia is an opponent who knows how to capitalize on a loose ball.
If the Bulldogs are able to force turnovers and pressure Ewers in the first half to gain scoring opportunities, Texas might find itself having to hustle for a second half come back, if things come down to it.
It will take everything that Texas has in order to beat such a strong group of athletes, but Georgia must not let their guard down either. The Longhorns will be bringing a team that has shown they are up for any challenge and can fit right in alongside the top-tier teams.