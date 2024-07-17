Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Week 7 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
What makes the Georgia Bulldogs such a complete team is their ability to execute on both sides of the ball, but their defense might just be the better half.
ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg ranked Georgia's 2023 and 2024 defense No. 1 in college football, adding that even though the Bulldogs saw multiple departures to the NFL Draft after last season, they've been able to grow and replenish with an arguably more impressive lineup.
During the 2023 season, Georgia outscored their opponents with a combined 562-219 in total scoring, finishing out the year by holding then-No. 6 ranked Florida State to only three points in the Orange Bowl.
The program has six returning starters on defense, including its three top performers, and has acquired the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, making for an extremely tough hurdle to overcome for the Longhorns. Here are three players who look to keep Texas' scoring at an all-time low.
1. LB Smael Mondon Jr.
Returning for his senior season, Mondon acted as a crucial force for the Bulldogs defensive line last year and will surely hope to create an even bigger impact this time around.
The six-foot-three-inch, 230 lb. linebacker totaled 68 tackles and 42 solo tackles, second best on the team. He only missed one contest but saw 11 starts with five tackles for a loss of 22 total yards and three sacks for a loss of 16 yards.
A Coaches All-SEC Second Team selection, Mondon is a key returner, having nearly played in every contest since he arrived at Georgia in 2021, and will headline the country's top defense.
2. DL Mykel Williams
Another All-SEC Second Team selection, Williams enters his junior year with various accolades already under his belt and leads the Bulldogs in sacks with 4.5 for a loss of 35 yards. He was put on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watchlist and the Lombardi Award Watchlist, both awarded to the best defensive college football player.
He played in 13 games with 10 starts as a defensive linebacker and recorded 18 tackles, 11 of them solo and 6.5 for a loss of 38 yards.
In Georgia's dominant victory over Florida State, Williams had a forced fumble with a 10-yard return, the first time in his career, alongside a pass breakup.
3. DB Malaki Starks
Decorated with honors throughout his 2023 season, Starks was a huge win for the Bulldogs in terms of returning players, coming back for his third year with Georgia as a defensive back.
Starks was a consensus First Team All-American athlete and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Award, to name a few of his selections. Starks finished his sophomore year with 52 tackles, including 31 solo, and led the team in interceptions with three for a combined 47 return yards.
He notched a season-high of eight tackles in the SEC Championship game against Alabama and had an interception for a 26-yard return in the Bulldogs' win against Florida State.