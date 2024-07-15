Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Week 7 Opponent Preview: Georgia Bulldogs

As the Longhorns and the Bulldogs come together for the first time since the 2019 Sugar Bowl, all eyes will be on Texas to come away with a win over the 2021 and 2022 national champion.

Emma Hutchinson

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) moves the ball down the field during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) moves the ball down the field during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Five years ago, the beloved Texas mascot, Bevo, perfectly captured the emotions of the 2019 Sugar Bowl by nearly trampling Georgia's live representative, Uga the Bulldog. The Longhorns would end up somewhat fulfilling that foreshadowing moment as they hurdled over their opponent 28-21 in the two programs' last meeting.

This season, Texas looks to bring back the same fight that Bevo had.

In one of the most anticipated college football games of the year, the Longhorns will face the Bulldogs at home in Austin during Week 7, hoping to give them their first regular-season loss since 2020.

Entering the matchup, Texas will either be in high spirits or still recovering from taking on Oklahoma the week prior, but there's no question that Quinn Ewers and his teammates must be mentally prepared to take on a dominant and complete Georgia squad.

Since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Bulldogs have gone 31-2 in regular conference play and have taken home two NCAA National Championship titles under head coach Kirby Smart. The only two losses came from the Alabama Crimson Tide in SEC Championship games, a foe that Texas surpassed last season in a game that marked head coach Nick Saban's second loss in the past 53 home games.

While Texas has become more accustomed to the power and success it can generate with newfound confidence, the drastic exit of some of its key players might not bode well over Georgia which returns nearly two-thirds of its starting lineup. Quarterback Carson Beck, defensive lineman Mykel Williams, wide receiver Rara Thomas, and running back Trever Etienne, to name a few, look to bring the Bulldogs back to national champion status before their potential NFL Draft selections next April.

But the Longhorns won't be left completely in the dark, especially with their College Football Playoff appearance in January and the addition of former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond from the transfer portal. Bond's talents and SEC experience will be necessary for Texas to have the upper hand in this matchup, as he led Alabama with 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns last year, including catching four passes for 47 yards against Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Fans will be in for a showdown on Oct. 19 against two teams that could very well see each other in the post-season, whether it be an SEC championship or a national championship. Nonetheless, Texas will be faced with one of its biggest challenges of the regular season going against Georgia, and a win over the Bulldogs could signal the peak of the Steve Sarkisian era.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

Georgia Bulldogs

2023 Record: 13-1, 8-1 in SEC

Head Coach: Kirby Smart

Offensive Leaders

Passing: QB Carson Beck

2023 stats: 302 of 417 for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions

Rushing: RB Trevor Etienne

2023 stats: 131 carries for 753 yards and eight touchdowns with Florida.

Receiving: WR Dominic Lovett

2023 stats: 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns

Defensive Leaders:

Tackles: LB Smael Mondon Jr.

2023 stats: 68 tackles (42 solo)

Interceptions: SAF Malaki Starks

2023 stats: 3 interceptions

Sacks: LB Jaln Walker

2023 stats: 5 sacks

