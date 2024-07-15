Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Week 7 Opponent Preview: Georgia Bulldogs
Five years ago, the beloved Texas mascot, Bevo, perfectly captured the emotions of the 2019 Sugar Bowl by nearly trampling Georgia's live representative, Uga the Bulldog. The Longhorns would end up somewhat fulfilling that foreshadowing moment as they hurdled over their opponent 28-21 in the two programs' last meeting.
This season, Texas looks to bring back the same fight that Bevo had.
In one of the most anticipated college football games of the year, the Longhorns will face the Bulldogs at home in Austin during Week 7, hoping to give them their first regular-season loss since 2020.
Entering the matchup, Texas will either be in high spirits or still recovering from taking on Oklahoma the week prior, but there's no question that Quinn Ewers and his teammates must be mentally prepared to take on a dominant and complete Georgia squad.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Bulldogs have gone 31-2 in regular conference play and have taken home two NCAA National Championship titles under head coach Kirby Smart. The only two losses came from the Alabama Crimson Tide in SEC Championship games, a foe that Texas surpassed last season in a game that marked head coach Nick Saban's second loss in the past 53 home games.
While Texas has become more accustomed to the power and success it can generate with newfound confidence, the drastic exit of some of its key players might not bode well over Georgia which returns nearly two-thirds of its starting lineup. Quarterback Carson Beck, defensive lineman Mykel Williams, wide receiver Rara Thomas, and running back Trever Etienne, to name a few, look to bring the Bulldogs back to national champion status before their potential NFL Draft selections next April.
But the Longhorns won't be left completely in the dark, especially with their College Football Playoff appearance in January and the addition of former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond from the transfer portal. Bond's talents and SEC experience will be necessary for Texas to have the upper hand in this matchup, as he led Alabama with 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns last year, including catching four passes for 47 yards against Michigan in the Rose Bowl.
Fans will be in for a showdown on Oct. 19 against two teams that could very well see each other in the post-season, whether it be an SEC championship or a national championship. Nonetheless, Texas will be faced with one of its biggest challenges of the regular season going against Georgia, and a win over the Bulldogs could signal the peak of the Steve Sarkisian era.
Georgia Bulldogs
2023 Record: 13-1, 8-1 in SEC
Head Coach: Kirby Smart
Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Carson Beck
2023 stats: 302 of 417 for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions
Rushing: RB Trevor Etienne
2023 stats: 131 carries for 753 yards and eight touchdowns with Florida.
Receiving: WR Dominic Lovett
2023 stats: 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Smael Mondon Jr.
2023 stats: 68 tackles (42 solo)
Interceptions: SAF Malaki Starks
2023 stats: 3 interceptions
Sacks: LB Jaln Walker
2023 stats: 5 sacks