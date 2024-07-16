Texas vs. Georgia Week 7 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
Entering its first year as SEC contenders, Texas may find itself to be a deer in headlights in comparison to the veteran conference team that is Georgia come Oct. 19.
With both Texas and Georgia's starting quarterbacks returning for the 2024-2025 season, it will take all hands on deck from each offensive line in order to make a statement during this matchup.
The Longhorns have lost their top wide receivers, Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington to this year's NFL Draft, not to mention the running back room has thinned out with the departure of Jonathan Brooks, Keilan Robinson, and Savion Red.
On the other hand, Georgia saw eight players get selected in the Draft, but the program's three crucial offensive leaders will be staying put for the upcoming season, alongside a majority of last year's roster.
The Bulldogs have been victorious in multiple occasions under head coach Kirby Smart, and they don't seem to be slowing down any time soon, especially with a team so packed with talent and experience. Here are some new and old names that could shake up the Longhorns on their home turf.
1. QB Carson Beck
A fifth-year senior, Beck has been a trustworthy leader for Georgia since former Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Last season, the six-foot-four-inch redshirt senior started in all 14 games for the Bulldogs and ranked first in the SEC and third nationally in passing yards with a total of 3,941. He racked up a career-high of 389 passing yards and four touchdown pass completions against Kentucky, recording another career-high with 29 completions versus Vanderbilt the week after.
Ahead of his final year of eligibility at Georgia, Beck is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, projected by multiple sports analysts, with Texas' own Quinn Ewers hot on his heels. Nonetheless, Beck isn't afraid to go in for the deep pass or pick up his feet to get the ball to the endzone, so the Longhorns' defense will need to act fast if they want to prevent a versatile Beck.
2. RB Trevor Etienne
Transferring from Florida to Georgia after a stunning run last year, Etienne is undoubtedly a positive addition to the Bulldogs. Even though he only started in one game his sophomore year, he led the team with eight rushing touchdowns, 5.7 yards per carry, and 68.4 yards per game while recording 753 total yards.
Etienne also earned himself the honor of Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week during Week 3 after his performance in the Gators' win over Tennessee when he rushed for 172 yards on 23 attempts.
His previous experience within the SEC should only prove to give him an upper hand at Georgia, and Texas should definitely be on the lookout for Etienne on the field.
3. WR Dominic Lovett
Entering his senior season, Lovett just finished his first year with the Bulldogs and has already inked his name as one of the most important players on the roster. Lovett appeared in all 14 games and made seven starts for the Bulldogs in 2023, ranking second on the team with 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns.
Named a Biletnikoff Award Watch List selection, presented to the most outstanding college football receiver, Lovett's time prior to Georgia consisted of a notable two seasons with Missouri. He finished fourth in the SEC in receiving yards in 2022 with a total of 846 yards.