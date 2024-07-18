Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Week 7 Preview: Keys to the Game
Even though the Bulldogs and the Longhorns have already met five times before, this will be their first matchup as conference opponents. And it'll be anything but pretty.
Georgia has proven itself to be national championship material time and time again, while Texas graced the College Football Playoffs for the first time last season and is projected to see them again, possibly going up against the Bulldogs for a second time, if they can keep their eyes on the prize.
This game will truly be a performance of two solid teams leaving everything they have on the field, and the Bulldogs are posted as one of the most challenging, if not the most, opponents on Texas' schedule. Here are some key factors for each team to execute if they want to see a win.
Texas wins if...
...it brings its A-game on both sides of the ball.
Georgia has a history of leaving no mercy for its opponents in terms of scoring and harbors one of the best defenses in the country. The only practical way to take on a program that can dominate on both sides is to match its competitiveness and energy.
Texas' starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has more than enough confidence and capability to lead the Longhorns to victory, having six games with over 300 passing yards last year in contrast to Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's five games. One element that Beck may have over Ewers is his ability to throw and complete deep balls with accuracy, having four games with long balls of over 50 yards. The Longhorns will need nearly a perfect performance from Ewers and his stacked lineup of receivers, with head coach Steve Sarkisian saying he has seven promising options, including Isaiah Bond, who holds previous conference play experience.
Georgia will also be bringing back veterans who have been there, done that, especially on defense. The Bulldogs host a lineup full of built players who have limited their opponents to an average of 15 points per game and could benefit easily off Ewers' hesitation or inaccuracy.
Georgia wins if...
...it takes advantage of the inexperienced conference newcomer that is Texas.
While Texas did overcome Georgia in the last meeting between the two programs in 2018, a lot has changed since then, except Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart running the show. In only his second season with Georgia, Smart was able to bring them to a 9-0 start and an SEC championship and hasn't looked back since.
The Bulldogs are a squad known for housing the best of the best in college football and have been able to return multiple veteran starters, having a foundation of talent that knows what comes with being in the SEC, having been a member of the conference since 1921. They've claimed the top spot twice in recent history, both in 2021 and 2022 when they went on to secure national championship victory, including a perfect 15-0 record during their 2022 run.
It will take everything that Texas has in order to beat such a strong group of athletes, but Georgia must not let their guard down either. The Longhorns will be bringing a team that has shown they are up for any challenge and can fit right in alongside the top-tier teams.