Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Score Predictions
Being Texas' final non-conference opponent before its SEC regular season run, Louisiana Monroe will hope to be the calm before the storm. Head coach Steve Sarkisian should use this opportunity to really give quarterback Arch Manning some crucial reps with different plays, and overall see how the depth of his team can come into the light.
For week four of the football schedule, Texas will go up against the ULM Warhawks, having two previous wins over the Sun Belt Conference opponent.
Two years later in the same stadium, the Longhorns will try for another dominant victory over the growing program. Here's how our staff thinks both teams will fare:
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher
In their last non-conference tune-up, the Horns will welcome in a ULM team that went 2-10, The Longhorns' talent should overwhelm the Warhawks, with Arch Manning putting on another spectacle in relief of Quinn Ewers.
Texas: 52
ULM:10
Evan Veith, Staff Writer
Texas should have no trouble dealing with arguably the easiest opponent on its schedule. The Warhawks should not be able to make this a contest after going just 2-10 last year, especially when faced against a team as strong as the Longhorns.
Texas: 56
ULM: 3
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
The last time Texas faced ULM, the Longhorns won 52-10. Now, a stronger, all-around better Texas team will take on the Warhawks again and I don't think they will have any issues getting past them. It's the last game before SEC play and the Longhorns should have it all ready to go.
Texas: 58
ULM: 10
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
This game should be an absolute scoring fest for Texas, seeing as it was able to coast past ULM in both previous matchups. The Longhorns are coming into a revolutionary year for the program, and with Manning at the helm this time, I believe he can definitely replicate what he accomplished against UTSA.
Texas: 50
ULM: 7
Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer
Arch Manning will have four touchdowns in the first half and finish the game with over 300 yards. The Texas defense will hold ULM scoreless and come up with another blowout win.
Texas: 70
ULM: 0
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer
Texas wins 51-10. Arch goes for over 300 yards passing and the game is over by the second quarter.
Texas: 51
ULM: 10