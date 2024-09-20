Texas vs. Louisiana Monroe Week 4 Preview: Keys to the Game
For the first time in two years and the third time overall, Texas will face Louisiana Monroe in what could be another day at practice for the Longhorns, as they enter the matchup as a 44.5-point favorite over the Warhawks.
Texas powered over ULM in both of their previous meetings, having an advantage of nearly 40 points in both games. The Longhorns stand as one of the most difficult opponents for the Warhawks, as the ULM football schedule ranks fourth from last in college football toughness, while Texas ranks within the top three.
However, a spotlight for ULM has been put on its new head coach Bryant Vincent, and the talent he newly signed back in February. Transfer duo quarterback General Booty and wide receiver Javon Campbell have been showing out for the Warhawks on offense, while linebacker Billy Pullen out of Co-Lin Community College and defensive back Wydett Williams Jr. from Delta State have been taking care of business for the defense.
Coming in undefeated, outscoring their previous two opponents for a combined 62-20, ULM is going to bring a fight against a Texas team without some of its key playmakers. While Texas is seemingly the obvious victor, anything can happen in college football, and the Longhorns must prepare and execute just like they would for any other opponent if they want to see another blowout win.
Here are the keys for each team in order to secure a win in week 4.
Texas wins if...
...it plays a full four quarters of explosive football.
The Longhorns might be overqualified for the job at hand, but that should be even more of a reason to go in for another dominating win rather than take it as an excuse to be sloppy and relaxed on the field. Head coach Steve Sarkisian shouldn't automatically see the Warhawks as an "easy" opponent and should take this opportunity to show what his team is capable of in all areas of the game.
While it'll be Arch Manning behind the wheel instead of Quinn Ewers, the redshirt freshman is more than capable of creating big plays, as he's proven he can complete passes with accuracy under pressure and pick up his feet if needed in his appearance against UTSA.
Another home-field advantage for Texas will also be helpful in making sure that the Longhorns stay in their element and stay focused, so fans should still show up and make the stadium loud and proud.
ULM wins if...
...they capitalize on Texas' mistakes early.
In his latest media availability, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that running backs Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner, as well as defensive back Jelani McDonald, are still questionable for Saturday's game after each suffering injuries. While the Longhorns still have plenty of depth to recover, something they were able to display against the Roadrunners, Manning will be playing his first full game as a starter, and only time will tell if he's practiced well enough to feel comfortable with his options.
Texas would have to make some notable errors on both offense and defense for ULM to get the lead or the win, but with the amount of uncertainty surrounding the Longhorns' health, the Warhawks could gain momentum if they put their best foot forward from the get-go.
A victory for ULM would be historic in all aspects, while a loss for Texas would leave a devastating situation for a top tier team.