Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Louisiana Monroe
Following a 56-7 blowout of UTSA, the now-No. 1 Texas Longhorns are set to host another overmatched opponent this Saturday in Austin with Louisiana Monroe coming to town.
Even without their shining starter Quinn Ewers, backup quarterback Arch Manning proved his ability to take care of business against UTSA last weekend. Manning accumulated 223 passing yards and five total touchdowns against the Roadrunners compared to ULM starting quarterback General Booty's 191 passing yards across two games so far this season.
Having been opponents in 2009 and most recently in 2022, Texas will also be given the home-field advantage, which has shown to be useful in the past, as they have a 111-30 combined score against the Warhawks, with both games being held at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.
ULM will once again make the trip to the Forty Acres on Saturday, but it will be bringing a fresh face at the helm. The Warhawks hired head coach Bryant Vincent back in December following their catastrophic 2023 season, only having two wins at the beginning of the year against Army West Point and Lamar under Terry Bowden.
Prior to accepting the position, Vincent served as the Offensive Coordinator for New Mexico, building a squad that ranked 14th in red zone offense and 19th in rushing offense nationally. He led running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to his best season yet, becoming the first Lobo to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games in school history along with 17 touchdowns. Vincent joined six of his former athletes who transferred from New Mexico to ULM ahead of the 2024 season.
Although he's the new kid on the block, Vincent has already brought the Warhawks to a 2-0 start in the 2024 season and looks to create an upset this coming Saturday against Texas, who stands as only one of two SEC opponents that look to disrupt the Warhawks' schedule.
ULM Warhawks
2024 Record: 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference
Head Coach: Bryant Vincent
Passing: QB General Booty
2024 stats: Completed 19 of 30 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown.
Rushing: RB Ahmad Hardy
2024 stats: 33 attempts for 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Javon Campbell
2024 stats: Five receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Carl Glass, Jr. - 21 total, 9 solo, 12 assisted
Sacks: LB Billy Pullen - 3
Interceptions: DB Wydett Williams, Jr. and DB Car'lin Vigers - 1 each