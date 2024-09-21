Texas vs. ULM Warhawks Live Game Updates: Arch Manning TD Pass Puts Texas Up 14-0 in Q1
AUSTIN - The No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns are set to welcome the ULM Warhawks to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, looking to move to 4-0 on the season in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd.
Texas is set to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, with redshirt freshman star Arch Manning preparing for his first start under center as a Longhorn.
Last week in their 56-7 win over UTSA, Manning came on in relief of an injured Ewers, going 9 of 12 for 223 yards and four touchdowns, along with a 67-yard highlight reel touchdown run.
The Horns will also be without starting safety Derek Williams, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury.
In some good news for the Horns, they will be welcoming back safety Jelani McDonald and running back Jaydon Blue, both of whom missed last week's contest.
As it stands, the Horns are favored by 44.5 points over the Warhawks, with the over under set at 53.5.
Follow along with Texas Longhorns On SI for live updates and highlights below after kick off at 7 pm CT.
FIRST QUARTER
After receiving the opening kickoff, Arch Manning and the Longhorns took the field for their first drive of the game. However, Manning would go on to throw his first pick of his career midway through the drive, giving UL the ball with good field position.
Change of possession
The Horns forced the Warhawks into a three and out after an Anthony Hill sack, taking over at their own 25 after a holding penalty
Change of possession
On their next drive, Texas got off to a fantastic start with a 56-yard pass from Manning to Isaiah Bond, putting the horns in scoring position, just a few plays later, Texas punched it in on a Jaydon Blue touchdown run, giving them the early 7-0 lead.
Change of possession
Just two plays into their next drive, ULM QB General Booty threw an interception to Texas linebacker Anthony Hill, which he took in for a touchdown. However, teh score was called back thanks to block in the back by Trey Moore.
Change of possession
After the interception, Texas marched right down the field for a score thanks to a touchdown pass from Manning to Blue, putting Texas up 14-0 with 5:28 to go in the quarter.
Change of possession