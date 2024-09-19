'He's The QB': Quinn Ewers is Still Texas Longhorns QB1 Amid Arch Manning Craze
AUSTIN -- On Thursday morning, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning will be starting on Saturday against ULM. But no matter how well he performs, Sarkisian made it clear that junior Quinn Ewers is still his starter.
Ewers suffered an abdominal injury against UTSA and while he is recovering nicely, Sarkisian wants to hold him out for one more week just to ensure he is as healthy as possible when SEC play begins next week against Mississippi State.
Though Ewers is dealing with the frustration of being injured again, Sarkisian knows that he will be ready to return when he is healthy and has no doubts about his talent.
"Anytime you initially come out of a ball game, there's frustration," Sarkisian said. "As the week has gone on, he's in really good spirits, one thing I've tried to impress upon him is that all of the goals that he's had and that we've had for him coming into this season are still there for him. I think we have a national championship caliber team and he's the quarterback of that team."
Before he was injured, Ewers was playing some of the best football of his career. Through three games, he is 58 of 79 through the air for 691 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance against Michigan earned him national respect and a spot at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds.
"With some of the games that we have coming up down the road, (Ewers) is gonna be in New York for the Heisman, whether he wins it or not, but he has the ability to do that," Sarkisian said. "I think he has the ability to be a top five NFL Draft Pick. All of the things that I think he is capable of are still out there for him. Him not playing in this game Saturday is not gonna impact those three things that I know are goals that we've set for him and that he's working towards."
Sarkisian also added that Ewers is in a good headspace and is ready to return once he is fully healthy. While Ewers is upset that he doesn't get to play football this week, he understands that he is doing what he needs to do to get healthy and focus on the longevity of the season.
With Texas starting SEC play for the first time next week, Sarkisian has full faith that Ewers will be ready to play at the highest level when his number gets called.