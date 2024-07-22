Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores
When the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores first played each other, the Horns football program was only six years old. Back then, in 1899, the Commodores came out with a 6-0 win.
From 1905 to 1921, the teams played each other four times, and Texas failed to score in all of them. The last time Texas and Vanderbilt met? 1928.
A lot has changed in the past 96 years -- with the world, the programs, and college football in general. So what can we expect from this matchup in late October?
Vanderbilt started the 2023 season strong, beating both Hawai'i and Alabama A&M at home, but its fate changed in week three when the Nashville school traveled to North Carolina to face Wake Forest and fell 36-20. From that point on, the Commodores lost every game of the season, conference and non-conference.
But Vanderbilt has made some changes in this offseason. Including losing all three of its quarterbacks, but finding a new life in former Utah four-star quarterback Nate Johnson.
When New Mexico State upset Auburn in the last season, it officially accomplished what Vanderbilt had failed to do in eight tries: win an SEC game.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea was so impressed he claimed to have watched the game "nine or 10 times." That wasn't all. When the Commodores' season ended, Lea announced neither offensive or defensive coordinators would be returning for another year. While he named himself his own defensive coordinator, the offensive coordinator thought immediately went to New Mexico State's Tim Beck, who brought with him former New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill and quarterback Diego Pavia.
This newly formed team will try to repeat New Mexico State's success last year and get an SEC win to Nashville in 2024.
Vanderbilt Commodores
2023 Record: 2-10, 0-8 in SEC
Head Coach: Clark Lea
Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Nate Johnson
2023 stats: 39 of 72 for 499 yards and 3 touchdowns with zero interceptions for Utah
Rushing: RB Sedrick Alexander
2023 stats: 96 attempts for 371 yards yards and four touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Will Sheppard
2023 stats: 47 receptions for 684 yards and eight touchdowns
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Langston Patterson
2023 stats: 66 tackles (36 solo)
Interceptions: LB CJ Taylor
2023 stats: 2 interceptions
Sacks: LB CJ Taylor
2023 stats: 3 sacks