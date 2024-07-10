Two Texas Longhorns Make List of EA Sports College Football 25 Top 100 Players
With the wait for EA’s highly anticipated EA CFB 25 game ticking down to single-digit days, the developers have given the fans what they wanted - the ratings for the top 100 players in the game.
Every player with a 90 or higher rating was revealed in the top 100 rankings, with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, LSU tackle Will Campbell and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon tied for the highest-rated players at 96 overall.
Texas brought two notable names not only into the top 100 but the top 30. Stud junior left tackle Kelvin Banks is tied for the 11th highest-rated player in the game at 94 overall, while star quarterback Quinn Ewers received a 92 rating, 27th highest among all players in the nation.
Campbell is the only left tackle that rates higher than Banks, with the Longhorn rating as the second highest of five left tackles in the top 100, and sat above every other offensive lineman apart from Campbell and Georgia guard Tate Rateledge. Banks will be one of the best in the business in 2024, and EA gave him the love with his 94 rating.
The QB ratings are much more surprising. Though Ewers sits in his expected spot of the third to fourth highest-rated quarterback, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders stole the spotlight. Sanders, tied with Georgia’s Carson Beck, is the highest-rated quarterback in the game, despite his Buffaloes finishing 4-8 last year with Sanders finishing fifth in Pac 12 in passing yards and sixth in adjusted yards per attempt.
Ewers is tied with former Oklahoma and current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the third-highest-rated quarterback. Fans, unfortunately, cannot see the passing ratings, only the athletic ones, but it was revealed recently that Ewers will have a 90 throw under pressure rating, which is likely one of the highest in the game.
Texas fans may be slightly disappointed in these overall results, as there are four SEC teams with more top 100 players, despite Texas being seen as one of the top two rosters in the conference.
Players like sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill, senior center Jake Majors, or transfers like receiver Isaiah Bond and defensive lineman Trey Moore could have easily made the top 100 list. Texas will likely see a boom in talent listed in the 85-89 rated section, but this Texas team may not be as good as fans hope for when they boot up the game on July 19.