October 1, 2021
Texas Loses Key Defensive Starter Against TCU

Cornerback Josh Thompson will not play for Texas against the Horned Frogs
If Texas is hopeful of breaking its losing streak against TCU, the Longhorns will have to do so without a key defensive piece. 

As first reported by Horns247, the Texas will be without starting cornerback Josh Thompson due to a concussion. Head coach Steve Sarkisian did not state during his weekly press conference when Thompson suffered the injury. 

A two-year starter, Thompson has been one of the more influential players on Pete Kwiatkowski's 4-2-5 defensive front this fall. According to Pro Football Focus, the senior has allowed just four catches on seven targets. 

Last week against Texas Tech, the Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) cornerback returned a 27-yard interception for a touchdown in the second quarter, extending the Horns' lead to 21 points. For the season, Thompson has recorded 15 total tackles along with the pick-six. 

Graduate transfer defensive back Darion Dunn, who last played at McNeese State, will likely start in Thompson’s place. A former first-team All-Southland Conference performer, Dunn has seen action working with both the first- and second-team defense in four games. He's recorded 11 tackles and forced one fumble.

The Longhorns are looking to break a two-game losing streak against the Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday. Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has won seven of nine matchups against Texas. 

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. 

