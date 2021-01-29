Texas MBB Matchup With Kentucky Canceled Due To COVID-19 Issues

Saturday night's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Kentucky Wildcats has been canceled due to COVID-19 Issues within the Kentucky program.

The game was scheduled as part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Longhorns released a statement on the cancelation on Friday morning, detailing the reasoning behind the cancelation:

The Kentucky men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, including the cancelation of Saturday’s game against No. 5/5 Texas, due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and Kentucky Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.

The No.5 Longhorns, who now will be forced to miss three out of their last four games on the schedule due to virus concerns, are coming off of an 80-79 upset loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night.

In that game, Texas had just eight scholarship players available for action and were missing contributors such as Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims, and Brock Cunningham, as well as head coach Shaka Smart, who tested positive on Monday.

The Longhorns will now turn their attention to a critical conference home matchup against the No.2 Baylor Bears at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin, in what will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

The two teams originally had their first matchup scheduled for December 13, but that game was also postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

