Texas Trip To Iowa State Rescheduled For Mid-February

The Texas Longhorns' upcoming trip to Ames Iowa was rescheduled Friday, with the two teams set to meet on Thursday, February 18.

Less than 24 hours after the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns routed the Kansas State Wildcats at the Erwin Center, their next matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The postponement came after Iowa State was forced to pause basketball operations after virus concerns within its program.

Following the postponement, the Big 12 announced that it would work with both institutions to reschedule the matchup.

"Iowa State-Texas men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 has been postponed," Iowa State Unversity said in a statement. "On Friday, Iowa State paused basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Big 12 Conf will work with the institutions to reschedule the game."

Now, after nearly a week of waiting, the new date and time for the game have been revealed, with the Horns and Cyclones set to face on Thursday, February 18 at Hilton Coliseum.

The game will tip-off at 6 PM central time, and can be viewed via Big 12 Now and ESPN+

It was set to be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Texas winning 78-72 over the Cyclones in Austin at the Erwin Center on January 5.

In that game, Andrew Jones led the way for the Longhorns with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes of action. Greg Brown, who missed the Saturday matchup against Kansas State, had 15 points in the first matchup against the Cyclones.

The Longhorns were also scheduled to head to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Saturday afternoon, but due to issues within the Horned Frogs program, that game was also postponed.

Texas is still awaiting word on the time and date for that matchup.

