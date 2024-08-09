Texas Men’s Basketball Earns High Seed in Early March Madness Projections
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men’s basketball had its share of highs and lows in the first full season under coach Rodney Terry this past year, but being on the brink of a second straight Sweet 16 appearance should have fans excited for what’s in store.
Headed into the 2024-25 campaign, Terry officially has a team that’s “his.” As is the nature of modern college basketball, he and the staff have completely overhauled the roster through the transfer portal while making it unrecognizable from the Texas team that made it to the Elite Eight two seasons ago.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi clearly thinks highly of these changes, and is projecting major things for Texas this upcoming season.
Lunardi recently released his updated NCAA Tournament bracket predictions and has Texas slotted in as a No. 4 seed with a first-round matchup against UC Irvine on tap. In this bracket scenario, the Longhorns could face No. 5 Cincinnati in the second round, which would mean a reunion with former Texas five-star forward Dillon Mitchell.
Entering the season, Texas has six returners, six transfer additions and three freshmen newcomers, highlighted by five-star freshman guard Tre Johnson.
The Longhorns added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, Kansas State's Arthur Kaluma, Vanderbilt's Malike Presley and Indiana State duo Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Chendall Weaver and Kadin Shedrick are the notable key returner while Devon Pryor will look to take a step forward as a sophomore. Ze'Rik Onyema, Cole Bott and Preston Clark will fill out the bottom of the depth chart.
Texas will begin its regular season in Las Vegas against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Hall of Fame Series on Monday, Nov. 4