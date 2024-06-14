Texas OF Max Belyeu Invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp
Extending his talent into the off-season, Texas Longhorns baseball sophomore outfielder Max Belyeu has been invited to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.
The invitational stands as one of the most prestigious events during the summer for collegiate athletes and will host 56 of the country’s best non-draft-eligible players, with Belyeu being the only Texas Longhorn.
USA Baseball will assign players in a Stars versus Stripes intrasquad two-game series from June 26-27, hosted in Cary, NC. Following the results, a final squad for the Collegiate National Team will be announced, including an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster. Players will go on to perform in an ensemble of events before reuniting in a Fourth of July matchup between the two rosters in Fayetteville, NC.
After a stagnant first year at Texas, only appearing in 15 games with four starts as a designated hitter, Belyeu hit the ground running in 2024. Belyeu emerged as a crucial asset for the Longhorns this season, finishing out with a batting average of .329 across the 59 games he played in.
The Aledo, Texas native co-led the team in home runs with 18 alongside sophomore shortstop Jalin Flores while also hitting 15 doubles and 53 RBI. He claimed accolades of Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team selection, and was most recently named to the All-American Third Team.
“He’s a perfect story,” head coach David Pierce said. “He’s the perfect example of going through a full cycle. Not being mentally ready as a freshman, playing well in summer ball in Santa Barbara, and then coming back with confidence. It just keeps building.”
Another successful summer for the rising upperclassman will bode well for a team that could lose star players first baseman Jared Thomas and Flores to the MLB Draft and that has already seen players begin to hit the transfer portal.
“Everything about him is getting better, his defense, his ability to get breaks on balls, and he can really throw,” Pierce said.
The final roster of the Collegiate National Team is set to be published on June 28 ahead of the first International Friendship series on June 29, where Belyeu hopes to find his name.