Texas Plans for Better Red Zone Efficiency in 2024
In the team's first press conferences of the football season, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and his players didn't shy away from speaking on a topic that plagued the team in its pursuit of a national championship in 2023.
The red zone offense had been talked about a lot last season, yet Sarkisian wasn't able to crack the code as the year went on. In 2023, Texas ranked 89th in the nation in red zone efficiency, bottom 20 among P5 teams, but that doesn't even tell the whole story.
Texas scored a touchdown on less than 51 percent of drives that the offense entered the red area, 120th of 133 FBS teams. Only four P5 teams, who averaged less than six wins in 2023 between them, had worse numbers in that regard than Texas. Scoring was a problem, but scoring touchdowns was even harder.
“We have to do a better job of not stubbing our own toe in the red area," Sarkisian said when asked about scoring inside the 20.
Despite a talented group of receivers last season, quarterback Quinn Ewers wasn't able to connect with players like Ja'Tavion Sanders and Adonai Mitchell much in the red zone. This year, Ewers noted the tight ends as a group to watch out for deep into the drive.
"I think Amari (Niblack) is going to be pretty good in the red zone, for sure. Gunner (Helm), Juan (Davis) we got a lot of ways to get a bunch of guys the ball in the end zone,” Ewers said.
Helm himself noted the struggles the team had, but talked about a different group of standouts who will help turn the team's biggest weakness in 2023 into a strength.
“I think that our entire receiving room can be a threat anywhere on the field," Helm said. "I think that we have one of the best receiver rooms in the country."
Despite losing a bigger, in-between-the-tackles running back in CJ Baxter to injury during training camp, the Longhorns' receving corps did add some much-needed size and strength in 2024.
The trio of Worthy, Whittington and Mitchell measured in at an average of 6'0, 195 pounds at the NFL Combine. This year's receiving room features four pass catchers above 6'0, with freshman Ryan Wingo standing at 6'2 and 210 pounds, while Helm, Niblack and Davis all stand at 6'4 or taller. Helm is the biggest of the group, standing at a staggering 6'5, 250 pounds.
Speed has always been the focus of the Sarkisian offense, which can become a problem as the field shrinks, but the depth added turns a problem into a strength as the 2024 season kicks off on Saturday against Colorado State.