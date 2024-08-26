Texas QB Quinn Ewers Forming New Chemistry With Transfer WRs
AUSTIN -- Quinn Ewers is going from one elite group of pass-catchers to another as he prepares for the regular season.
The Texas Longhorns quarterback once again has some talented receiving weapons at his disposal after the team added a trio of new faces via the transfer portal offseason. The nature of the portal era means that the chemistry-building process is forced to happen a bit quicker than most QB-WR duos would like, but the experience that Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden bring to the table has helped make things smoother.
Regardless, perfecting pass-to-catch timing doesn't happen overnight, something Ewers talked about in an exclusive interview withTexas Longhorns on SI.
"I think experience plays a huge role and that sort of thing. But you know, at the end of the day, we have to form our own chemistry. Last year, it was Year 2 for me and and those wide outs -- except for (Adonai Mitchell), he was a transfer -- but it was year two for most of those guys, and I had to kinda figure out their timing on, you know, how long it takes them to run 12 yards and break out or break in. So this offseason has been very important to me, figuring out these guys' timing and what not."
Last season at Alabama, Bond posted 48 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns. In the loss to Texas, he tallied one catch for 34 yards.
Bolden has been the hot topic throughout training camp after transferring from Oregon State. Last season he put together a career-best campaing as a receiver, tallying 51 grabs for 718 yards and five touchdowns along with nine rushes for 84 yards and two more scores. Bolden also had a punt return touchdown and 17 kickoff returns for 392 yards.
Along with returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, Golden had 38 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns for the Houston Cougars last season.
No. 4 Texas kicks off against Colorado State at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.