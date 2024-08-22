Texas WR Continues to Build Major Hype: 'Better Not Miss!'
AUSTIN -- The hype surrounding Texas Longhorns receiver Silas Bolden has continued to swell ahead of the regular season.
The Oregon State transfer arrived to campus a bit later than the other portal additions, as he didn't join the team until around Memorial Day well after the spring game had passed.
Regardless, he's made arguably the biggest impression among the three new transfer receivers when taking into account recent comments from multiple players. Texas cornerback Malik "Manny" Muhammad was the latest to sing Bolden's praises while speaking with the media Tuesday.
"Better not miss," Muhammad said of Bolden. "He got jets. He'll go to the house, better not miss."
When asked for an example in practice of how quick Bolden is, Muhammad smiled and instead chose not to answer as to avoid exposing his fellow defensive backs.
"I don't really want to speak on it, but I've seen it with my own eyes," he said.
Bolden did a little bit of everything during his three seasons at Oregon State. After catching just one pass during his freshman year in 2021, he showed off his versatility as a receiver, rusher and returner in 2022. That season, Bolden finished 17 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns, nine carries for 105 yards and two scores to go along with 22 kickoffs for 573 return yards.
He took things up a notch last season in what ended up being a career-best year for him as a receiver, tallying 51 grabs for 718 yards and five touchdowns along with nine rushes for 84 yards and two more scores. Bolden also had a punt return touchdown and 17 kickoff returns for 392 yards.
Considering his proven versatility, expect Steve Sarkisian to figure out multiple ways on how to utilize Bolden throughout the season.
No. 4 Texas kicks off the 2024 campaign at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.