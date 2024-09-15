Texas Receives Good News on Quinn Ewers Injury
AUSTIN -- Quinn Ewers went down with an injury in the first half of Saturday's 56-7 win over UTSA, but the severity of his abdominal strain is not expected to keep the Texas Longhorns star quarterback sidelined for long.
Per reports Sunday from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ewers is "week to week" and will likely miss Saturday's non-conference finale against Louisiana-Monroe.
Thamel tweeted, "Sources: Quinn Ewers ab injury isn’t as serious as initially feared. He’s likely to miss the Louisiana Monroe game this week, but is 'week to week' after leaving the UTSA game with what Steve Sarkisian termed an abdominal strain. There’s no set timetable for a return, but optimism after consulting with doctors the last 24 hours. Orangebloods first reported the week to week diagnosis."
After completing a 47-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm in the second quarter, Ewers jogged down the field before falling to the turf in pain. He walked off under his own power before spending a extended period in the medical tent with trainers. Ewers eventually returned to the sideline in a black hoodie as Arch Manning took the reins at quarterback.
Ewers finished the game 14 of 16 passing for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
After the game, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers was in "good spirits," indicating that the injury wasn't as serious as it appeared upon his departure from the game.
"It's an oblique strain, an abdomen strain, remains to be seen the seriousness of that and the length of that, but that's what it is," Sarkisian said. "We don't think it's anything structural or broken or anything like that. It was an odd play."
In relief of Ewers, Manning showed off, as he went 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He had 67-yard rushing touchdown on his third play of the game before showing little hesitation on downfield throws for the remainder of the night.
No. 1 Texas will host Louisiana Monroe Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.