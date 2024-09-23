Texas Remains No. 1 in AP Poll, But For How Much Longer?
AUSTIN -- In their first game as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll since 2008, the Texas Longhorns left little doubt about their ability to dominate.
In what marked the first-career start for quarterback Arch Manning, Texas cruised past Louisiana-Monroe in a 51-3 win that featured a four-touchdown performance from running back Jaydon Blue. The Longhorns remained the No. 1 team in the AP Poll when the latest rankings dropped Sunday, but they might not have much control with maintaining that spot for much longer.
With the monstrous matchup between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa looming Saturday, the Longhorns could potentially be knocked off the top of the rankings even with a potential blowout win in the SEC opener over a reeling Mississippi State team. Georgia will almost certainly jump up to No. 1 with a win while Alabama could make a case to do the same depending on if the Tide can win convincingly or not.
Of course, with the College Football Playoff weekly rankings now holding the most impact, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that the team cares little about a No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.
“I think now more than ever — and I don't want to take anything away from the polls — because of the 12-team playoff, it really doesn't matter,” Sarkisian said of being ranked No. 1 “We say it all the time as a team, it's not really what other people think of us. It's about what we do, and we've got to perform, and we've got to prepare to perform. Because the way this is set up, back in the day, the polls were huge, because the polls dictated who got to play for a national championship, and ultimately, who won the national championship. Nowadays, you got to go earn it.”
Still, a change at the top in the Week 5 poll would still be significant in the context of the regular season considering Texas' decade-plus drought of being first in the Top 25.
Regardless of what happens between Georgia and Alabama, the real test of which team could hold the No. 1 spot in the first CFP rankings late this season will likely be decided on the winner of Texas-Georgia in Austin on
The Longhorns will first have to handle business against Mississippi State and find a way to avoid another loss to Oklahoma before hosting Kirby Smart and co. If Texas can topple Georgia, the Longhorns could be well on their way to an SEC Championship appearance and a potential No. 1 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
For now, the AP Poll is fun to look at, but the Longhorns can't get consumed into the ranking numbers just yet.