Paul Finebaum Makes Arch Manning Heisman Prediction
SEC analyst Paul Finebaum is predicting that Arch Manning will win the Heisman Trophy Award before he leaves Texas and moves on to the National Football League.
Appeared on the Matt Barrie Show Sunday, Finebaum expressed confidence in the young quarterback's chances of hoisting the prestigious trophy at some point down the line.
"He's gonna win," Finebaum said.
Though some oddsmakers have placed him as the sixth-most likely winner of the Heisman this year, Manning won't be winning it for as long as Quinn Ewers is still on the roster and healthy. Ewers left Saturday's win against UT-San Antonio with a strained abdomen but is reportedly expected to be "week to week" with the injury.
He gave a performance for the ages as he accounted for five touchdowns in less than three quarters of work. He completed 9 of-12 passes or 223 yards for four touchdowns. He also had a 67-yard touchdown run.
Manning will get anoither opportunity to run the offense on his own this Saturday when Texas hosts Louisiana Monroe, Ewers, who entered the season as one of the Heisman betting favorites, is expected to be out for the game.
"I mean, I don't think they look any different," Finebaum said. "Now, I'm sure, the old timers will say - not that I am a new timer - 'Hey, that experience of Quinn Ewers." But Arch Manning looks like he's been around and I think Texas is in great shape."
Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Caleb WIlliams were both in a similar predicament, Finebaum said.
"As I remember, Spencer Rattler, wasn't he the Heisman favorite going into the season? And he got replaced by Caleb WIlliams. So, I mean it's happened before," Finebaum said, "But, I am sure Sark will figure this out.
"It doesn't matter. Texas doesn't have much on their dance card until we get to October, so they are in good shape."
Texas and Louisiana Monroe will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night at DKR Stadium. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.