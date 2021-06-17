Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 1 - RB Bijan Robinson

As the series comes to a close, it's time to focus on perhaps the biggest name on the Forty Acres

Steve Sarkisian will be wasting little time adjusting to life as head coach. Given the weapons and amenities that come in Austin, the transition from offensive coordinator to leading man should be fine.

Sarkisian joins Texas fresh off a national title. In both the public and private eye for those closest to the program, the Longhorns aren't looking for an "off" season. If they were, Tom Herman would have been given another shot.

Texas, who finished 2020 9-3 overall, will be set defensively. Outside of Caden Sterns, Joseph Ossai and Ta'Quon Graham's departures, Pete Kwiatkowski's front seven should be set. Offensively? Finding the heir apparent to Sam Ehlinger is easier said than done.

Casey Thompson and/or Hudson Card will be tasked to steer the ship towards a championship appearance for the Big 12 title. Should the offensive line hold, the arsenal has the potential to be one of the more complete in the conference.

Jake Smith, Troy Omerie, Jordan Whittington, Joshua Moore, Roschon Johnson, and Kelvontay Dixon all should be vital to a QB's success. One player, though, could do something that hasn't been accomplished since 2015.

In our final chapter of the series on Longhorn Country, we break down the top player for Texas entering 2021. And let's be frank: you already knew it was him before the series started.

A hybrid west coast offense with a western kid? Call Robinson the "Rattlesnake" since he'll be striking for the end zone every snap.

The Tucson native entered his first college season with high expectations, but little production early on. Through the first five games of the season, Robinson rushed for a total of 181 yards and never found the end zone.

Oh, how times changed to close out the campaign.

Against West Virginia, Robinson picked up his first 100-yard game with 113 on the ground. Two weeks later against Kansas State, he recorded 172 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the Alamo Bowl against Colorado when the national coverage began to pay attention to Robinson's upside. He darted, dazzled, and danced his way to 220 total yard, three-touchdown performance on the way to a 55-23 victory.

Now, Robinson wants more. And the national spotlight? It's brighter than ever on his game.

“I think Bijan Robinson is — sorry for saying this — I think he's the best back in the country,” Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said. “If you really watched him in the second half of last year, he was unstoppable.

“I had the game against Kansas State, and I know he played well before that, but that's when it was kind of like, ‘Wow!’ However many times they wanted to give him the ball, he was going to run for eight to 12 yards a pop in that game, and it was similar in the bowl game against my alma mater Colorado.”

Johnson will provide stability as the team's do-it-all back, but it's Robinson who will lead the ground and pound attack under Sarkisian. Texas hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2016 with D'Onta Foreman.

That season, Foreman became the 28th player to surpass the 2K on the ground. Since then, six more have joined the club. Will Robinson be next?

An elusive runner with great vision and the ability to kick on the jets at the second level of the defense, there's little Robinson can do. A true sophomore, some believe he is the best pure runner in the game today.

In 2015, Derrick Henry beat the odds, becoming the first running back to win the Heisman Trophy since 2009. Seven years later, Robinson has the tools, plus the right system to perhaps become the next rusher to take home college football's top award this December.

What do you think of Robinson's chances to win the Heisman? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

