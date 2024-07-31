Texas Longhorns Have 'A Lot of Confidence' In New Starting Right Tackle Cam Williams
As all the pieces of the new 2024 Texas offense begin to find their place, Longhorns offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood boasted heavy expectations for his roster this year.
But he knows he has the talent to make those become a reality.
In a media conference hosted on Tuesday, Flood talked about the team's new starting right tackle Cam Williams and highlighted players who have made huge improvements throughout the off-season.
"Cam [Williams] comes into camp as our starting right tackle and we expect that he's going to play really well," Flood said. "He had the opportunity to start the Kansas State game last season. Now you can't compare one start to seasons of experience, but we have a lot of confidence in him. He's had a really good off-season, he's changed his body significantly. I think that's going to allow him really to maximize his potential."
During his moment of truth against Kansas State, Williams helped total up 478 yards of offense, including 230 rushing yards to rally for a win in overtime. He was also named a Joe Moore semifinalist along with the rest of the offensive line, presented to the most outstanding line unit in college football.
Williams will lead the way for the various other players that caught Flood's attention at training camp, including those like Malik Agbo who have stepped up in the past and now look to shine on the field.
"We're looking forward to the next month of trying to make sure that we do everything we need to do to get ready for the season, not just with I think five, but you know, I think you're really looking at more like 6-8 linemen contributing on a regular basis," Flood said.
"There's a lot of those guys, from a guy like Malik Agbo, who have played for us at the tight end position a lot and Conner Robertson, who had to play the Oklahoma game when Jake [Majors] got hurt, to Cole Hutson who started as a freshman and had offseason surgery and then played last year, but wasn't a full-time starter."
Flood mentioned that his only uncertainty at the moment stands at who will fill the role at tackle, as multiple athletes have shown that they're capable to handle the task.
"Where we've really got a lot of competition is at the tackle position, behind Cam and Kelvin [Banks]," Flood said. "Ultimately, how is that going to shake out? We've been playing Malik Agbo with tackle this offseason. Trevor Goosby has made a lot of improvements along with guys like Jaydon Chatman, Andre Cojoe, Brandon Baker, you know, all those guys have improved through the offseason."
Texas has the confidence and assets in order to have stunning offensive success entering a conference known for its high production, only time will tell if Flood can live up to his own goals.