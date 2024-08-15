Texas EDGE Trey Moore 'Wowing' With First-Round Ability, Says NFL Scout
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns pass-rusher Trey Moore is surrounded with tons of anticipation as he enters his first season in Austin.
The UTSA transfer was one of the best defensive players in college football last season en route to winning the 2023 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 14 sacks, However, some have questioned if Moore will be able to make a smooth transition to SEC.
But according to one NFL draft scout, Moore has been shining in training camp by showing off his first-round ability while simultaneously brushing off any of the outside doubt.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller revealed on X (Twitter) Thursday that Moore has been "wowing" the Texas coaching staff this offseason.
"Hearing very good things about Texas pass-rusher Trey Moore--who transferred in from UTSA," Miller tweeted. "Expectations in Austin are double-digit sacks. Have heard they think he's a potential first or second round draft pick. Early word is he's wowed this staff that saw two top 50 picks last year."
When speaking to the media Thursday via Zoom, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks revealed that Moore has been one of the toughest pass-rushers he's had to block this offseason. Considering that Banks is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, this speaks volumes to the talent that Moore possesses.
Banks also shared a story from earlier this summer where Moore, who stands at 6-3, 245 pounds, showed off his strength in the weight room while doing bench press.
“We were lifting, and I think it was the second summer session, and Trey Moore, you would not think he is as strong as he is, but that man, he can lift some weights, man," Banks said. "He's very strong, very powerful and it show on the field as well. ... “I think it was like (400 pounds) or (500) or somewhere around there, and he did it. He did it pretty easily, so it was eye-opening.”
A product of Smithson Valley High School and San Antonio, Moore had just one tackle as a freshman at UTSA but burst onto the scene as a junior last season, as his 14 sacks were the third-most in FBS. He also posted 45 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception.
No. 4 Texas begins the regular season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.