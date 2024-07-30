Texas Longhorns LT Kelvin Banks Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
The Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the country, and that beginning to become more evident by the day with the releases of various preseason award watch lists.
The first to be recognized for Texas was quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.
Now, his blind side protector is also getting his due.
On Tuesday, Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list by the Football Writers Association of America.
He is one of 75 total candidates for the honor.
The award is given to the best interior lineman from either the offensive or defensive side of the ball in college football. Last season, Texas star defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat took home the award.
Should he take home the honor, Banks would be the fifth Longhorn to do so alongside Sweat in 2023, Brad Shearer in 1977, Tommy Nobis in 1965, and Scott Appleton in 1963.
Heading into his third season with the Longhorns, Banks has played in 27 games and has been in place as the team's starting left tackle for each of those games.
Last season, Banks was named an AP Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big 12, and was a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He was also an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Heading into 2024, Banks has also been named a preseason First-Team All-SEC selection by the media, as well as a preseason Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele.