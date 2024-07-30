Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns LT Kelvin Banks Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

The Texas Longhorns continue to feature strongly in preseason watch lists

Matt Galatzan

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the country, and that beginning to become more evident by the day with the releases of various preseason award watch lists.

The first to be recognized for Texas was quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.

Now, his blind side protector is also getting his due.

On Tuesday, Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list by the Football Writers Association of America.

Bank
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

He is one of 75 total candidates for the honor.

The award is given to the best interior lineman from either the offensive or defensive side of the ball in college football. Last season, Texas star defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat took home the award.

Should he take home the honor, Banks would be the fifth Longhorn to do so alongside Sweat in 2023, Brad Shearer in 1977, Tommy Nobis in 1965, and Scott Appleton in 1963.

Heading into his third season with the Longhorns, Banks has played in 27 games and has been in place as the team's starting left tackle for each of those games.

Last season, Banks was named an AP Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big 12, and was a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He was also an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Heading into 2024, Banks has also been named a preseason First-Team All-SEC selection by the media, as well as a preseason Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News