Texas Volleyball Duo Named to AVCA National Player of The Year Watchlist
Big 12 female athlete of the year Madisen Skinner is already on the move for more awards. The three-time national champion has been named to the AVCA National Player of the Year alongside Reagan Rutherford, a Texas newcomer with a national championship under her belt.
Skinner and Rutherford played together at Kentucky in 2020 when they led the Wildcats to its first-ever national title against no other than their future team Texas as freshmen. Though Skinner transferred in 2022 and won two more titles with the Longhorns, Rutherford stayed in Lexington until this spring.
In 2023, Skinner ranked sixth nationally with 4.80 kills per set and seventh with 547 total kills, the third-most-ever from a Longhorn since Hall of Honor inductee Mira Topic in 2004. In the post-season, Skinner averaged 5.43 kills per set with a .316 hitting percentage and was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Skinner has recorded over 100 kills, 52 digs and 121 points, with a game-high of 22.5 points in the loss to Miami.
Rutherford played 92 games for the Wildcats and recorded 918 kills with an average of 3.0 kills per set in her career. In addition, the opposite hitter added 252 total blocks and 41 service aces for Kentucky and was named to AVCA's All-American Third Team as a sophomore. Since getting to Texas, Rutherford has recorded 65 kills among her 73 total points.
The two are among 36 players from 21 programs to made the inaugural watch list, which will be shortened in November and eventually the winner will be announced on Dec. 20 during the Convention in Louisville, KY.