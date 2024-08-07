Texas vs Arkansas Opponent Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
Last season, the Arkansas Razorbacks' defense allowed their opponents to gain 34 points or more in seven out of the 12 games they played. However, under defensive coordinator Travis Williams, the Hogs defense hasn't looked this promising in decades. It currently ranks within the top 50 for total defense in the NCAA and came fourth in the SEC for passing yards allowed with 202.8 per game, the program's best attempt since 2011.
Williams has specifically had major success in coaching the linebackers, especially with departing players Chris Paul, Jr. and Jaheim Thomas who became the team's top two tackles. Thomas totaled 90 tackles on the season and Paul tallied up 74, and the two had a combined 5.5 sacks. However, Williams might be able to mold Georgia transfer and linebacker Xavian Sorey, Jr. into the next premier tackle, with plenty of solid options on the defensive line eager to shine. Williams has historically continued to improve since his arrival in 2022, and this year hopes to be his best yet.
It might take some time for the program to adjust and find an overall rotation for defense, but it will ultimately be led by veteran Landon Jackson, who has made significant strides each year since becoming a Razorback. His comeback marks a crucial win for Williams and the D-line, as he claimed the most tackles for loss last season and has had some of his best performances against top conference opponents.
A three-headed monster is set to unleash with the young and talented defense, and there's loads of potential for Arkansas to utilize in those who will be returning and freshly joining the team. And who is that three-headed monster? Here are the top players to watch on the Razorback defensive unit.
1. DL Landon Jackson
Returning for his third year with the Razorbacks, Jackson will be a key piece to creating some leverage with the secondary this season. He has already claimed numerous preseason accolades such as being selected to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, Second-Team Preseason All-American by Walter Camp, Second-Team Preseason All-SEC by Phil Steele, and Third-Team Preseason All-SEC by CFN.
Jackson started all 12 games last year, leading Arkansas in tackles for loss with 13.5 for 78 yards and sacks with 6.5 for a loss of 54 yards. His tackles for loss ranked sixth in the SEC and his 44 total tackles on the season were the sixth-best on the roster. A career-best matchup for Jackson came from Alabama where he posted a career-high 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors.
The former LSU transfer is one of few remaining defensive playmakers from last season, and could have a breakout senior year under Williams that will be a potential thorn in Texas' side.
2. CB Jaylon Braxton
Braxton emerged as a freshman powerhouse in 2023, playing in nine games with six starts in his first year. He was named a Midseason Freshman All-American and a Freshman All-SEC athlete for his eight pass breakups, 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception on the season. He also earned SEC Freshman of the Week accolades after forcing a fumble and returning it for 33 yards for a touchdown and four tackles against Florida. His fumble return was the longest on the team and the only one to come with a touchdown.
A consensus four-star recruit out of high school, Braxton was rated the No. 8 cornerback in the nation and the No. 9 player in Texas, according to On3, and played on both sides of the ball. His knowledge of both the receiving game and defensive strategy should be comforting to the team when analyzing routes and being in the right place at the right time.
In a postgame interview after the team's annual spring game, Braxton mentioned that he views the game more slowly and comfortably now, taking in his role better than he did as a freshman. If he claims that he was nervous during last season, his sophomore season looks to be much more impressive than fans expect, especially with Braxton already garnering Second-Team Preseason All-SEC recognition by CFN. Although he is still an underclassman, Braxton will headline a group of 21 defensive backs, and his talents combined with fellow returners and seniors Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson bring a sense of security to the defense despite the loss of Paul and Thomas.
3. LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
One of the best pickups out of the transfer portal for Arkansas was Xavian Sorey, Jr. from Georgia. As a redshirt sophomore, he totaled 19 tackles, 15 of them solo, one sack, one pass breakup, and was credited with five quarterback pressures. He started as a linebacker for the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game against Alabama and racked up five solo tackles.
Sorey comes into his first season with the Razorbacks ranked as the No. 4 best player on the roster according to CFN. Being a redshirt junior, Sorey still has time to unleash his full potential, leaving high school as the No. 1 prospect at outside linebacker and a five-star recruit by 247Sports.
His efforts this year will go a long way working with veteran linebacker Brad Spence, and his previous experience with a highly-rated defense at Georgia can only bode well for his new role at Arkansas. Sorey could emerge as a leader in such a young linebacker room, to which Sorey said is only a positive factor with the amount of playmakers proving their skillsets early on.
"We're all still learning everybody in the room, the old guys, the young guys, so we're all still learning day-by-day, but we're putting it together," Sorey said.