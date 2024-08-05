Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks
Hitting the road for the third time on the season, the Texas Longhorns head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for Week 10 to take on another renewed rival after joining the SEC conference.
Coming out of what is most likely going to be its hardest battle of the regular season schedule against Georgia, Texas should be coasting on wins against Vanderbilt and Florida before meeting up with the Razorbacks, who will certainly be eager to disrupt that flow on their own turf.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman admitted to the excitement his fanbase was feeling with the announcement of the matchup when Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that they "hate Texas more than they like themselves" in regards to the rivalry. If the Razorbacks aren't fired up enough to have a chance at beating the Longhorns in front of a home crowd, Sarkisian might have just put the nail in the coffin.
In their last meeting back in 2021, Arkansas ripped through a No. 15 ranked Texas team 40-21 in Fayetteville, adding a bitter loss to Sarkisian's first year at the helm. But this year's Longhorns have a brand new look and attitude with a much more confident Sarkisian leading the way, leaving no room for error against a program that went 4-8 last season.
Pittman in particular has been feeling the burn of the hot seat in recent discussions after a decline in performance from the Razorbacks since their 9-4 run in 2021. However, Pittman has recently reintroduced former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator and former Baylor staff member Eric Mateos as offensive line coach in order to turn things around for the better. He also signed 22 transfers, including Texas Ex and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson, a six-foot-two-inch, 235-pound running back with plenty of experience and promise for a lacking Hogs rushing offense.
The only remaining piece to rebuilding its brand and regaining its offensive power is having a trustworthy name at the quarterback position. Arkansas just said goodbye to its starter KJ Jefferson, transferring to UCF after five seasons with the Razorbacks. This in turn has brought the spotlight on incoming quarterback Taylen Green from Boise State. Green threw for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, also rushing for 436 yards and nine touchdowns, and will be a key player to look out for.
Texas will be one of the more daunting opponents for Arkansas, and the Longhorns could make this game a fearless road win if Pittman still can't seem to get his offense on track. Pittman's latest additions to the program might stun Texas, but it's hard to imagine Sarkisian would allow another 2021 incident to happen.
Arkansas Razorbacks
2023 Record: 4-8, 1-7 in the SEC
Head Coach: Sam Pittman
Offensive Leaders
Passing: Transfer QB Taylen Green
2023 stats for Boise State: 1,752 yards on 212 pass attempts with 11 touchdowns.
Rushing: RB Rashod Dubinion
2023 stats: 290 yards on 82 attempts and one touchdown.
Receiving: WR Andrew Armstrong
2023 stats: 764 yards with 51 receptions and five touchdowns.
Defensive Leaders
Tackles: DB Jayden Johnson - 30 solo, 32 assisted for a total of 62 tackles
Interceptions: DB Hudson Clark - one interception
Sacks: DL Landon Jackson - 6.5 sacks