Texas vs Arkansas Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
If there's one thing the Arkansas Razorbacks need to focus on ahead of the 2024 season, it's creating chemistry and setting the tone of their offensive line. Under head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs had double the amount of fumbles and had nearly 300 fewer yards of offense than their opponents last season, not to mention they ranked second to last in the SEC by averaging 326.5 yards per game. In conference play alone, Arkansas went 1-7, claiming victory in overtime against Florida in November.
It will take a decent amount of time for Pittman to reevaluate and recover from filling so many gaps left in the offense from departing players, as the team lost its main source of scoring in quarterback KJ Jefferson. The sixth-year senior entered the portal and now joins the Big 12 as a UCF Knight, leaving his final season at Arkansas with a 64.2% passing completion and totaling up 2,554 yards of offense.
Another star athlete missing from the roster who entered the portal following the team's 4-8 finish in 2023 was running back Raheim Sanders, who averaged 34.8 rushing yards per game. Despite missing half of the season due to a shoulder injury, Sanders was known as the "Rocket" for his ability to make explosive plays. Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino have their work cut out for them in figuring out how to create a dynamic and versatile offense with a fresh set of athletes.
Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino have their work cut out for them in figuring out how to recreate a successful and versatile offense with a fresh set of athletes. After losing both its starting and backup quarterback, Arkansas brings in Boise State transfer Taylen Green, Jr. to lead the o-line alongside running back and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson. The two could be a dangerous duo out on the field, both possessing an impressive rushing game and Green looking to improve a passing game that averaged only 11 yards per throw last year.
Texas should take advantage of a young Hog squad trying to rebuild its entire front-line dynamic, but there will still be some threat in the talent Pittman signed with the portal and some key playmakers he returns. Here are three players that the Longhorns should not overlook heading into this rivalry matchup.
1. QB Taylen Green, Jr.
As a redshirt sophomore last year, Green appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for Boise State, throwing for a 57.1% completion rating for 1,752 total yards. He also knows how to use his legs for some rushing offense, going for 436 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 78 carries.
He had his best performance of the season against UNLV during Boise State's fifth Mountain West Conference Champinonship win, receiving Offensive MVP honors for completing 80% of his passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
It's going to be a culture shock for Green when he converts to SEC-level competition, but he can be slippery on the field if given the chance to rush the ball. Green has massive shoes to fill following Jefferson's departure, and will need to channel his dual-threat system if he looks to make a dent in Texas' highly rated defense.
2. WR Andrew Armstrong
One crucial returner for Pittman and the Razorbacks is sixth-year senior Andrew Armstrong. The wide receiver transferred in from Texas A&M Commerce at the beginning of the 2023 season, and made an immediate impact. He started in all 12 games for Arkansas and led the team with 56 receptions, 764 total receiving yards, 63.7 yards per game and five touchdowns to earn a Fourth-Team All-SEC selection from Phil Steele.
Armstrong comes into his final season as a Fourth-Team Preseason All-SEC pick from Phil Steele and as an Honorable Mention Preseason All-SEC from CFN. He will undoubtedly be a leader for the Razorback offense and will most likely be a top contender in the upcoming NFL draft if his second and final year serves as an extension of his success from his first campaign.
"I think one of the major things is becoming a leader this year," Armstrong said in a press conference on March 7. "Because I feel like if I bring everyone else around me and things like that, everyone can be great, good, do whatever they can do on the field to the highest ability they can. Because I feel like there’s no leadership in the room. Everybody just goes out there and does what they do. So I feel like being a leader is one of the biggest things that will allow me to bring into my game this year."
3. RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
Another strong pickup from the portal by Pittman was former Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson. The Dallas native originally started his college football career at Texas as a freshman in 2020, being redshirted and seeing no action before transferring to Utah the next year.
In 2023, Jackson saw 11 starts across the 12 regular season games he played in, guiding the team with 161 carries, 797 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and three 100-yard games, all while battling a few minor injuries. He ran five times for 15 yards in the team's season opener against Florida last fall and showed out with a career-best of 129 yards on 19 carries and one reception for 11 yards in their victory over Baylor not long after.
When he opted into the transfer portal, Jackson said he faced some backlash after suffering a low ankle sprain that turned into a tendon coming off the bone. Now healthy and beginning a new journey with Arkansas, Jackson is eager to make this season count before most likely going to the NFL Draft despite having two more years of eligibility, and that type of energy is all the Razorbacks need to get the jump on a profitable offense.
Jackson will feel the pressure of carrying the ground game for Arkansas, being a key option for Green to get the ball moving and hopefully elevate the rushing game as well. He has already claimed a 2024 Honorable Mention Preseason All-SEC honor from CFN and still has room to show what he's truly capable of in what he said he hopes to be his last year of college football.