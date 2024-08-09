Texas vs. Arkansas Opponent Preview: Game Predictions
In their second to last away game of the regular season, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, a staple of the SEC. The two have met few times before, with their last matchup coming from the first year of the Steve Sarkisian era when the Hogs shocked the Longhorns on the road 40-21.
But since then, Texas has been able to get comfortable under Sarkisian, while Arkansas has struggled to get out of an offensive slump under head coach Sam Pittman. Analysts predict the Longhorns to be the toughest battle on the Hogs' schedule, with Texas being the favorite over a team that landed last in the SEC rankings last season. An obvious choice or not, our staff weighed in on how this game will fare and who will snag the win.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
This has the potential to be the toughest road test of the season yet for the Horns, and Arkansas fanshateTexas. Sam Pittman already beat the Horns once in Fayetteville in year one for Sarkisian. The Horns that were around for that game will remember that, and take care of business early to remove the home-field threat.
Texas 45
Arkansas 17
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
The Longhorns will return to Fayetteville for the first time since their embarrassing loss in 2021 looking for a vengeance. The hostile crowd will look to reignite an old rivalry, but the talent at Arkansas is far inferior to that of Texas. With question marks on the offensive line, at quarterback and in the coaching staff, the Longhorns should win this one. But, given the hostile environment, I think it will be close.
Texas: 24
Arkansas: 17
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
Arkansas did not have the strongest 2023 season, but head coach Sam Pittman looks quite optimistic about the progress his team's made in the offseason–and if he wants to keep his job, they better show it. Texas might be the Razorbacks' strongest opponent, but Arkansas will be coming out of games against Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. This strong schedule can either make them more resilient coming into the Texas matchup, or more tired. Nonetheless, Texas should be able to get the win.
Texas: 21
Arkansas: 7
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
I can already tell this game is going to be a lot of fun to watch, and both Texas and Arkansas will be looking to dominate the scoreboard. The Longhorns have depth and versatility in their talented roster not seen in the Hogs' lineup, but the Fayetteville crowd won't be so easily dismissed and will absolutely want to ignite doubt in Texas' ability to take them down. This matchup should be a third road win for the 'Horns.
Texas: 35
Arkansas: 17