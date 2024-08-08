Texas vs. Arkansas Opponent Preview: Keys to the Game
Riding on the hope of a clean slate this year, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman might be more focused on the keys to the game than his own players in order to save his job. Pittman yielded the third-worst offense in Expected Points Added per play in 2023, finishing dead last in the conference with a record of 1-7 and 4-8 overall.
But recent interviews and media availabilities hint that Pittman has some preliminary enthusiasm about the versatility of both the offensive and defensive lines, with fall training camp being a major source of physical progress.
But for a coach who has gone 23-25 across the past five seasons, it's going to take a complete turnaround for the Razorbacks to reinvent themselves as a competitive powerhouse like they used to be.
Pittman has made efforts to regain a strong offensive lineup with the use of the transfer portal, scoring the No. 15 recruiting class in the SEC, according to On3. He introduces a young and exciting new starting quarterback in addition to a running back with veteran experience from Georgia, and the only thing left in Pittman's control is his playmaking.
Arkansas has the No. 11 toughest schedule in all of college football, decided by CFN, who predicts Texas to be the most difficult challenge for the Hogs. The past has usually favored the Razorbacks versus the Longhorns, with their last matchup being a blowout in Fayetteville back when Arkansas was led to a 9-4 season in 2021.
Pittman and his team have the advantage of luring Texas away from Darrell K. Royal Stadium once more, and Arkansas fans don't want to tread lightly, with Pittman claiming it would be their most anticipated game of the season.
Texas should not let the past disturb its present, especially not with a daunting squad of offensive leaders and stacked defense on its side. A road win against Arkansas would put away the exaggerations of this matchup being a rivalry, but the Hogs won't go down without a fight in front of their own crowd. Here is what's needed for the Longhorns to come away with the victory on Nov. 16.
Texas wins if...
The Longhorns get pressure on the quarterback and slow down the Razorbacks rushing game early. Transfer QB Taylen Green, Jr. is light on his feet and can be slippery when pressured, but cornering him with the ball and getting sacks could be an easy route for Texas, especially when Green hasn't been exposed to SEC-level opponents.
Arkansas wins if...
It puts on a program-best performance. There's still quite a bit of adjusting to do on both sides of the ball for the Razorbacks, but their biggest focus should be collecting yards on offense, especially passing.
Arkansas returns eight of its top pass-catchers, including wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, the only player to accumulate over 400 yards last season. Green might be weary to incorporate deep passes but still knows how to get the job done, ending 2023 with an average passing completion percentage of 58.6%. Armstrong and Green could be a scary duo if they can make things click.
Another home victory against Texas isn't completely out of the cards, but it will take all hands on deck from Pittman and the Hogs to get past a stunning Longhorn defense and hungry offense.