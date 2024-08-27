Texas vs. Colorado State: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns are set to kick off the season with an underrated opponent in Colorado State

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) pulls in a touchdown in overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) pulls in a touchdown in overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
It is officially game week in Austin.

On Saturday, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns will kick off the regular season with the highest expectations since the Mack Brown era.

Not only are the Horns ranked in the preseason AP top-5 for the first since 2010, but they also have a frontline Heisman Trophy candidate in Quinn Ewers, and are seen as serious contenders for the SEC Title.

Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers during the first fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Standing in their way will be the Colorado State Rams, who enter the matchup looking to play spoiler, and hoping to pull a big-time upset.

Last year, the Rams struggled throughout the year, finishing 5-7, and missing the postseason. However, six of those losses were by single digits.

Meanwhile, head coach Jay Norvell is also returning one of the best and most experienced quarterback/wide receiver duos in the nation with Bradyen Fowler-Nicolosi and Tory Horton, who combined for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

In other words, while the spread is high, this matchup will not be a typical walk in the park opener for Texas.

And the Longhorns know it.

"It's good for us as a program and as defensive backs," Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said. "They have a good quarterback and some good receivers like 14 (Tory Horton). They're trying to get him the ball a lot... "(Horton's) good in one-on-ones, the quarterback loves him for 50/50 balls and things like that. They have a lot of plays that can get him open, or he's going to get himself open. He's competing at a high level right now, so it's a good matchup for everybody."

You can check how to watch, listen, and stream the Longhorns season opener, as well as the betting odds vs. Colorado State on Saturday below:

WHAT: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. Colorado State Rams

WHERE: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

WHEN: Saturday August 31, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin

BETTING Odds via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Texas -32.5 (-105), Colorado State +32.5 (-115)

OVER/UNDER: 60.5

MONEYLINE: Texas -10,000, Colorado State +2800

