Texas vs. Georgia Injury Update: Insider Shares Latest
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are both dealing with injuries ahead of their top-five matchup in Austin on Saturday night.
During ESPN's "College GameDay," college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Texas receiver Isaiah Bond has "looked great" during practice this week after suffering an ankle injury in the win over the Oklahoma Sooners. He was upgraded from questionable to probable on Friday's student-athlete availability report.
"Isaiah Bond, an interest here, is expected to come back and play," Thamel said. "He had been dealing with an ankle injury, had been limited in practice earlier in the week. He's looked great in Texas' final practice and should be ready to go."
During the show, "College GameDay" also revealed that Georgia star offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is doubtful with a high-ankle sprain. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Friday that Ratledge will likely only be used in "emergency situations."
As for Georgia star pass rusher Mykel Williams, he's expected to be limited as he deals with an injury of his own. Though Williams has yet to record a sack this season, the 6-5, 265-pound defensive lineman will present a threat to the Texas o-line on the snaps he does play. He tallied nine total sacks in the 2022 and '23 seasons combined.
The Longhorns will be without safety Derek Williams Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury against the Sooners.
"Prayers for D-Will. What an amazing guy," said Texas safety Michael Taaffe. "He's going to have a great career. His job is not done this year. He was one of the first in the in the building this morning. And man, how amazing is that. That shows his character right there. And so he's still going to be there, he's going to be Coach Williams, and he's going to have a vital role on this team, but prayers go out to him. I'm so saddened to hear that news. He's one of the guys. He's truly my brother, and definitely playing for him."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT.