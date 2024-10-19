Lee Corso Makes Texas vs. Georgia Headgear Pick on College GameDay
AUSTIN -- ESPN's "College GameDay" hit the road to Austin for Saturday's big-time matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
The Longhorns enter the home matchup having garnered confidence from the nation and many analysts, but with Georgia being their biggest test up to this point in the season, no one's writing off the Bulldogs.
What does Lee Corso think?
The legendary broadcaster made his "headgear" pick ahead of kickoff, and predicts Texas will take down Georgia.
Take a look:
The rest of the crew also made their predictions. Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee picked Texas while Nick Saban couldn't decide who to pick and instead flipped a coin, which landed on Texas.
And of course, celebrity guest picker Scottie Scheffler picked his Longhorns.
Before making his pick. McAfee led the crowd with a "Texas Fight" chant while also singing "The Eyes of Texas."
During the early portion of Saturday's show, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made an appearance and gifted Herbstreit a white Longhorns jersey for Ben Herbstreit, the golden retriever that's gained national fame across the college football scene.
“He just brings love,” Herbstreit said on Friday during a public appearance with Ben at Raising Canes in Austin. “He was called the Chief Happiness Officer at the Rose Bowl, and it really is true. It feeds his soul, being out there interacting and meeting people.”
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.