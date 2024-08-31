Texas Bashes Colorado State: 5 Takeaways From Shutout Win
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns obliterated Colorado State in the season opener Saturday at DKR, shutting out the Rams in a 52-0 win.
It marked the first season-opening shutout win for Texas since 2004.
Here's five takeaways from Saturday's game:
Spreading the love at WR
The Texas receivers didn't disappoint in this one. All three transfers -- Silas Bolden, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond -- found the end zone, with Golden doing so twice. True freshman Ryan Wingo had a few big plays in the passing game while Johntay Cook II broke free for a 40-yard gain in the third quarter.
The Longhorns clearly don't have a no-doubt WR1, but that might be for the best. Quinn Ewers has multiple weapons at his disposal.
Running backs eat
The Texas passing attack was clicking for nearly the entire afternoon, but the ground game was productive as well thanks to multiple faces.
The losses of Christian Clark and Cedric Baxter remains something of note as the season treads on, but Jaydon Blue (11 carries, 57 yards), Tre Wisner (five carries, 22 yards, one touchdown) and Jerrick Gibson (10 carries, 67 yards, one touchdown) certainly look like a tough-nosed three-man bunch.
No big plays allowed from secondary
The Texas secondary was one of the team's biggest question marks last season but the unit left no doubt about its potential improvement for the 2024 campaign on Saturday. The Longhorns held the Rams to 13 of 24 passing for 74 yards while snagging two interceptions.
Despite the hype that CSU's passing offense built headed into the game. the Texas secondary shut down anything the Rams had planned through the air. Colorado State star receiver Tory Horton was held to five catches for 31 yards.
“Those guys have been hearing about themselves all offseason," Sarkisian said after the game.
Arch Manning shines in season debut
Manning came in and immeditaly made an impact. He found Cook II for a 40-yard gain before flipping an impromptu pass to Silas Bolden for a five-yard touchdown. He then powered in for a one-yard QB sneak on his second drive.
Manning finished 5 of 6 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown.
"I thought what Arch did literally, until the one last pass there at the end, he just ran the offense," Sarkisian said.
Shutout win still not good enough ahead of Michigan matchup
Sarkisian made it clear that the big win over the Rams doesn't do the team any good for next week's meeting with the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
"We have to play better. I mean, I don't think there's a coach in America that's going to sit in this press conference today and say, 'Hey, we're good enough to go win a championship with the way we played today.'" Sarkisian said. " ... We got to erase this game and then move on to the next one. So that's the challenge for us as a staff. That's the challenge for us as a team."