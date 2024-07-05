Texas vs. Mississippi State Week 5 Preview: Game Predictions
Texas Longhorns fans have been waiting for the first kickoff of SEC play ever since the idea was first introduced in 2022. When the Mississippi State Bulldogs roll into town in Week 5 of the college football season, those dreams will turn into a reality for the Longhorn faithful.
Texas' first SEC conference game will be hosted at Darrell K Royal Stadium, over 100,000 are proud, waiting for the kickoff of a new era. The Bulldogs will look to make a statement for the conference, proving the Longhorns can't walk in and instantly take over, but Texas will have other plans.
Our staff made their predictions for what is to come in the Longhorns first game in SEC conference play.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
In the first official game as a member of the SEC, the Longhorns, get a team that many project to finish near the bottom of the conference. First-year coach Jeff Lebby has his work cut out for him, and the Horns won't make his first SEC road test easy. Texas wins going away.
Texas 38
Mississippi State 21
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
It's hard to imagine this Bulldogs team is able to walk into DKR and take a win away from the Longhorns this early into the season. Texas has built up a top-four team in college football in 2024, and the Longhorns experience will overall outshine the new-look Mississippi State squad. Quinn Ewers, Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the Longhorns' offense are too high-powered to expect this game to go anywhere but south for the Bulldog's defense, and I'm not confident former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen is able to lead the Bulldogs past Texas.
Texas 48
Ms State 10
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
The Longhorns will have a lot to prove in this first SEC game. Mississippi State's 2023 season didn't go as planned with its only conference win being a 7-3 victory over Arkansas. Texas will have all the pressure, but also the home-field advantage. I think the Longhorns are the stronger team between the two and will come out with a win.
Texas 28
MS State 7
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
While the Bulldogs look to bring a destructive offense this year, it might not be enough to take over Darrell K Royal Stadium. The Texas defense will still definitely have to be on its A-game, but Mississippi State's track record against ranked opponents hasn't fared well in the past.
Texas 40
Ms State17