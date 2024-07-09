Texas vs. Oklahoma Week 6 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
Coming into this new phase of the program, Oklahoma has a few losses to deal with.
The Sooners joined the Southeastern Conference alongside arch-rivals Texas, and with that, a new era of the Red River Showdown is upon us.
In 2023, Oklahoma got the Golden Hat in a nail-biter 34-30 win thanks to a late game pass by former quarterback Dillon Gabriel, resulting in a Nic Anderson touchdown to seal the victory.
In 2024, however, things will be looking a bit different for the Sooners as Gabriel announced a transfer to Oregon Football. An anonymous opposing SEC coach had a lot of praise for head coach Brent Venables' work with his defense but said the Sooner offense might need some improvement heading into the conference.
“Oklahoma is a legit top program," the coach said. "But the secret to the SEC is the line play, and they won’t be able to do what they want on offense if they can’t protect against the average DL in this league."
Nonetheless, Oklahoma has some good new and returning names to its offensive roster that will be looking to cause Texas some trouble.
1. QB Jackson Arnold
With Gabriel gone, former second-string quarterback Jackson Arnold will have a lot to prove.
As a freshman in 2023, Arnold got some time on the pitch with six games played and a start at the Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. In San Antonio, he recorded 44 of 69 for 563 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Arnold committed to Oklahoma as the No. 4 quarterback prospect in the nation, No. 10 overall and top-ranked recruit in the state of Texas.
This season should be his chance to show why he was one of the most desired high school players in the nation.
2. RB Gavin Sawchuk
As a redshirt freshman, Gavin Sawchuk earned himself an honorable mention in the All-Big 12 team.
Sawchuk started each of the last seven games for Oklahoma in 2023, getting playing time in 12. Though the Sooners couldn't get past Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, Sawchuk was a key player running for 135 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and catching three passes for 42 yards. He led his team in rushing yards with 744 rushing yards and 120 carries and scored nine touchdowns, most among running backs.
Sawchuk didn't start at the Cotton Bowl last year but is expected to force the Longhorn defense to work hard this October.
3. WR Nic Anderson
A freshman All-American by The Athletic, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nic Anderson joined Sawchuk in the All-Big 12 honorable mentions.
Anderson was a part of the Sooners team in all 13 games the team played in 2023, starting the last six regular season contests. His freshman season was nothing but record breaking.
Also named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, Anderson set the school record for touchdown receptions by a freshman, having totaled 798 yards and 10 touchdowns on 31 receptions and averaged 21.0 yards per catch. Anderson recorded five games with over 90 yards received and three in the triple digits.