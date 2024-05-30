Texas vs. Oklahoma Set to Have New Kickoff Time in SEC Edition of Red River Rivalry
AUSTIN -- So long, 11 a.m.
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will officially be entering the SEC later this summer, and with that will come some significant changes to the Red River Rivalry.
Per reports from college football insider Brett McMurphy, the first-ever SEC matchup between Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 12 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas instead of the traditional 11 a.m. start time.
The game will be broadcast on ABC for the fourth year in a row.
"Oklahoma & Texas 1st Red River Rivalry as SEC members will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 12 on ABC or ESPN, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ," McMurphy tweeted. "OU-Texas is traditionally an 11 a.m. local kick, but moves back to 2:30 p.m. CT - giving fans more time in Dallas to, uhhh, get prepared."
Last season, No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma gave fans another classic finish in a wild game that ended with Dillon Gabriel finding Nick Anderson for a go-ahead three-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to give the Sooners a 34-30 win. It marked Texas' first and only loss of the regular season.
However, the two teams headed in different directions after the game.
Oklahoma dropped back-to-back games on the road to unranked Kansas and Oklahoma State while the Longhorns ran the table all the way to a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth.
While the change in kickoff time is significant, it won't take away from what should be another thriller between the two rivals in their inaugural meeting as members of the SEC.