Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds
Texas football will be making a trip to Nashville to play newly ranked No. 25 Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The Commodores have been on fire this season, beating a top ranked Alabama and Kentucky after not winning a single conference game last year. The same can be said about the Longhorns, who topped the AP Poll for three weeks and have been in the top five since the start of the season, but the Horns are coming off a loss to Georgia.
Vanderbilt will host the No. 5 Longhorns following a third consecutive win, but against a non-conference opponent in Ball State. A game that seemed like an obvious win for Texas is now raising some doubts.
Because this wasn't expected to be a ranked game, it's safe to say not many fans made plans to travel to the Tennessean capital for this weekend's matchup. Nonetheless, Longhorn Nation can still follow along on TV.
Texas goes into the away game as the favorite to win, but if Vanderbilt has proven anything this season is that anything can happen.
Here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday and what experts have said to be the best moves if you're betting on the game:
How to Watch Texas vs. Vanderbilt
- Gameday: Saturday, October 26th, 2024
- Location: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, TN)
- Game time: 3:15 pm CT
- TV: SEC Network
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Vanderbilt vs. Texas Betting Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas -18.5 (-108)
- Over/Under: 53.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas (-1100), Vanderbilt (+700)