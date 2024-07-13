Texas Wins Third Consecutive Women’s Capital One Cup
One point separated Texas and Stanford in the final Women’s Capital One Cup rankings.
The Capital One Cup celebrates high achievements in college athletics, since 2021, Texas has its eyes on the gold trophy.
Texas men’s athletics placed 10th in the male competition, and with Notre Dame taking the win. Texas women’s earned 156 points to take the top spot.
In its last year in the Big 12, Texas had a historic season.
The end of the fall already came with rings. Texas volleyball earned its second consecutive national championship in December, and consequently 60 points in the ranking. The spring brought a regular season conference championship for softball and a Big 12 tournament win for women’s basketball. Softball would go on to make it to the College World Series for 36 points and women’s basketball earned the top seed going into March Madness and played until the Elite Eight for 18 points.
Texas rowing won a national title later in the spring season, earning 18.
Swimming and diving and Outdoor Track and Field were the last two teams to boost the Longhorns’ ranks with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Four more SEC programs made the top 10. Oklahoma, who also played its last season in the Big 12, was fourth with 70 points following Florida with 102. Women’s basketball national champions South Carolina got sixth with 60 points.
The winner of the Capital One Cup receives $250,000 in addition to the trophy. Texas was announced as the winner during the ESPY’s.