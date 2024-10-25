Trio of Longhorns Legends Inducted Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Former running back Cedric Benson, former quarterback Todd Dodge, and administrative worker Chris Plonsky will join a group of eight individuals who will be selected to the Texas Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
The announcement was made on Thursday and the individuals will be officially inducted on Saturday, Febuary 15th in the BASE as Extraco Events Center in Waco.
Cedric Benson, who tragically passed away in 2019, was a stand-out running back from 2001-04. In those years, Benson rushed for 5,540 yards and 64 touchdowns, ranking him second all-time in Texas history in rushing yards and seventh in NCAA FBS history. He is also second all-time in Texas history with rushing touchdowns.
In his senior year, Benson rushed for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns which won him the Doak Walker Award and first-team All-American honors. Furthermore, Benson also is the only Longhorn player to rush for 1,000 or more yards in four straight seasons and one of just eight players in NCAA history.
Todd Doge played quarterback at Texas from 1982-1985 throwing for 2,791 yards and 18 touchdowns and finishing his collegiate career with a 9-5-1 record.
He helped Texas to a pair of bowl victories in 1983 and 1984 but is well-known for his job as a high school coach in the state of Texas. Dodge currently coaches at Lovejoy High School but has coached for 23 years with a striking 233-72 record in that time span. His teams have claimes seven state championships including three consecutive with Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake.
Lastly, Chris Plonsky has worked in college athletics since 1976 and has worked 37 years now with the University of Texas. From April 2001-Decemeber 2017, Plonsky worked as the UT Women's Athletic Director. During that time, womens athletics at Texas won three NCAA championships and an amazing 64 Big 12 Conference titles.
She is currently the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director/Chief of Staff and is UT's senior woman administrator for conference and NCAA governance. Furthermore, Plonsky has also served on the Olympic Collegiete Advisory Committee, USA Basketball Board of Directors, multiple NCAA committees, and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Trustees.
Tickets for the 2025 Texas Sports Hall of Fame Banquet and Reception can be found here: www.tshof.org/induction.
