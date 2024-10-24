Steve Sarkisian 'Not Concerned' About Texas Longhorns' Slow Starts
In its past two games against Oklahoma and Georgia, the Texas Longhorns did not score in the first quarter. It also started slowly against Mississippi State and there was one common denominator in all three games, turnovers.
But Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't concerned.
"I'm not concerned at all. I think we've had some opportunities in these opening drives that we've just not capitalized on," Sarkisian said. "I think our players have a lot of confidence in what we do early in the game. We just haven't hit exactly the way we wanted to, but we believe in our process to get our guys ready to play."
Against Mississippi State, Texas had many chances to score early but penalties, a fumble and taking a field goal off the board led to just one first-quarter touchdown. In the win over Oklahoma, junior quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an interception on the opening drive. In the loss to Georgia, Ewers lost a fumble in the first quarter.
Starting slow is a struggle that goes back to last season. Known as a fourth-quarter team, the 2023 Texas team often found itself in close games going into halftime against teams that it should have been blowing out from the opening kick.
As the season progresses, Texas will need to be able to play full games. This weekend, the Longhorns will travel to a red-hot Vanderbilt, which is ranked for the first time since the end of the 2013 season.
The Commodores are known to limit possessions, and in their win over Alabama, the Tide only had the ball for 17 minutes. Texas will need to capitalize on all possessions, especially early ones if it wants to win.
Texas may be without some key players this week as wide receiver Isaiah Bond is listed as questionable on this week's injury report. Safety Andrew Mukuba is listed as doubtful.
Sarkisian said in Thursday's press conference that he is determining whether or not to hold Bond out to ensure he will be 100% healthy for the upcoming Florida game, or if he is healthy enough to go this weekend.
"There's a fine line and I'm trying to figure that out," Sarkisian said.
Bond is a key offensive weapon, and if he is unable to play, the other wide receivers will need to step up and make big plays, especially early in the game.
Ewers and Texas will need to make every possession count, as Vanderbilt has shown it can keep its offense on the field for the majority of the game.
Texas and Vanderbilt will kick off from Nashville on Saturday at 3:15 PM CT on the SEC Network.
