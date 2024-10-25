Report: Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Expected to Start vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns true freshman receiver Ryan Wingo could be in for some increased reps as SEC play treads on.
With Isaiah Bond listed as doubtful to play Saturday vs. Vanderbilt due to an ankle injury, Inside Texas is reporting that Wingo is in line to start against the Commodores. He'd help headline a three-headed attack at receiver that also features Matthew Golden and DeAndre Moore Jr.
Wingo has established himself within the offense this season while proving that he's a big play waiting to happen. Through the first seven games of his collegiate career, he's tallied 16 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns along with three carries for 87 yards. Seven of his 19 offensive touches have gone for 25 yards or more, highlighted by the 75-yard touchdown grab he had in the win over UTSA.
Wingo has received tons of praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian this season.
"He's a hard-working guy. He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching," Sarkisian said. "But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."
No. 5 Texas and No. 25 Vanderbilt will kick off on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.
