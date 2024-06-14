‘Trust The System!’ Colt McCoy Shares Update on Texas QB Arch Manning
Legendary Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy met with the media Friday during his annual camp in Austin, and of course, he had tons to say about Texas football.
When asked about Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, McCoy offered up tons of praise for the young signal-caller and helped further shut down transfer rumors that were never realistic to begin with.
"Arch is saying yea I'm very comfortable here, where I'm at,” McCoy said in a video from KVUE’s Cory Mose. "Yeah, we all want to play but I'm learning, I'm growing so that when the ball's in my hands when I get out there, I trust the system.”
Manning, who is set to be the backup to Quinn Ewers this upcoming season, is one snap away from becoming the starter, as Ewers has missed with injuries over the past two years. Manning got the chance to shine in the spring game in April, finishing 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
"I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the spring game. " ... The biggest thing I saw from Arch was something that we really harped on with him about a week and a half ago about just dialing into playing the play and keeping your eyes up."
This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
Texas will open up the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Colorado State. If the Longhorns can turn it into a blowout, Manning could see some quality reps late in the second half.