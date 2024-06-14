Longhorns Country

‘Trust The System!’ Colt McCoy Shares Update on Texas QB Arch Manning

Former Texas Longhorns star Colt McCoy revealed what he’s been hearing lately from quarterback Arch Manning.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

Legendary Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy met with the media Friday during his annual camp in Austin, and of course, he had tons to say about Texas football. 

When asked about Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, McCoy offered up tons of praise for the young signal-caller and helped further shut down transfer rumors that were never realistic to begin with. 

"Arch is saying yea I'm very comfortable here, where I'm at,” McCoy said in a video from KVUE’s Cory Mose. "Yeah, we all want to play but I'm learning, I'm growing so that when the ball's in my hands when I get out there, I trust the system.” 

Manning, who is set to be the backup to Quinn Ewers this upcoming season, is one snap away from becoming the starter, as Ewers has missed with injuries over the past two years. Manning got the chance to shine in the spring game in April, finishing 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

"I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the spring game. " ... The biggest thing I saw from Arch was something that we really harped on with him about a week and a half ago about just dialing into playing the play and keeping your eyes up."

This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.

Texas will open up the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Colorado State. If the Longhorns can turn it into a blowout, Manning could see some quality reps late in the second half. 

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News