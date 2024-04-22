Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Gushes About Arch Manning & Trey Owens Performances In Texas Longhorns Spring Game

The Texas Longhorns quarterback room stole the show in the Orange-White Spring Game

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball of to Texas White team running back
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball of to Texas White team running back / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

Spring football has finally come to a close for the Texas Longhorns following the conclusion of the annual Orange-White Spring game on Saturday.

Based on what we heard from head coach Steve Sarkisian after the scrimmage, it is hard to imagine it could have gone any better than it did, with many position groups exceeding expectations throughout the day.

However, there was one position group that understandably stole the headlines - Texas backup quarterbacks Arch Manning and Trey Owens.

And Sarkisian could not have been happier about what he saw.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball of to Texas White team running back
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball of to Texas White team running back / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

"I thought it was a great experience for Arch and for Trey Owens to play football, and for an extended amount of time at quarterback at this level," Sarkisian said.

At the forefront of the conversation, of course, was Manning, who came to Austin as arguably the most-hyped recruit in the history of the program.

Suffice it to say, he showed exactly why on Saturday, completing 19 of 25 passes for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, which came on a game-ending Hail Mary attempt. He also had a handful of effective runs in the pocket, and was able to extend plays when needed.

"I wanted Arch to really just go play football," Sarkisian said. "The biggest thing I saw from Arch was something that we really harped on with him about a week and a half ago, about just playing the play and keeping your eyes up. When he keeps his eyes up and steps up in the pocket, he can deliver those balls down the field the way that we'd like to play. It was good to see."

Owens, meanwhile, might have been the biggest surprise of the day for the Horns, going big throw for big throw with Manning throughout most of the afternoon, and finishing 14 of 21 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

It was a performance that fans did not expect to see when they arrived at DKR, but that Sarkisian was confident he could see out of Owens based on what he had seen from his new freshman QB throughout the spring.

"Trey Owens is very talented and he can make a lot of throws," Sarkisian said.

Following the conclusion of the spring game, the Longhorns will head into the summer with a quarterback group that appears to be one of, and maybe even the best room in the entire country.

And Sarkisian is thrilled with what he has to work with.

"I'm very encouraged about where we're at at the quarterback position."

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com